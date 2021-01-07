Maanaadu Motion Poster Release On January 14? Will It Be A Double Pongal Treat For Simbu Fans?

Looks like Pongal 2021 is going to be a year to remember for Simbu fans. The celebrated actor is gearing up to lock horns with Vijay at the box office, as his highly awaited film Eeswaran releases on January 14, on the occasion of Pongal. Thalapathy's Master on the other hand will release on January 13.

Well, with the fans awaiting the release of Simbu's rural entertainer, looks like another Pongal treat is getting ready, as we hear that the motion poster of Maanaadu will be released on January 14.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, the fans are elated and are awaiting to witness the actor's extravaganza.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu's next schedule will begin soon after Simbu completes his pilgrimage to Sabarimala. The masala entertainer marks the actor's second collaboration with the director after the 2010 film Goa. Simbu played a cameo in the comedy film. Backed by Suresh Kamatchi under his banner V House Productions, the film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

On the other hand, Simbu's Eeswaran will feature Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film will also have veteran director Bharathiraja playing a key role. Interestingly, Silambarasan has undergone a major physical transformation for the film, which is said to be one of the promising releases of the year. Touted to be a village drama, Eeswaran is bankrolled by KV Durai's D Company, in association with MDM Sharfuddin.

