Nisha Aggarwal Has A ‘Selfish’ Birthday Wish For Sister Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 36th birthday today (June 19). Her zillions of fans and well-wishers have been bombarding social media with sweet posts and messages, while also trending hashtags #HBDKajalAggarwal and #KajalAggarwal since morning. Well, among all the wishes, what has garnered the most attention is Kajal's sister Nisha's special yet 'selfish' wish.

Apparently, during her interaction with Indian Express, Nisha revealed that she has been telling her sister to make a baby soon owing to a selfish reason. She was quoted as saying, "I hope she has a baby soon for selfish reasons. I have been telling her from the time she got married. Because if they make it too late, my son won't get along because of the age gap. He is already 3. So, these guys need to hurry up."

Nisha further talked about her relationship with Kajal stating that it has only evolved with time. Articulating how they take each other and their advice seriously, the Solo actress went on to say, "Our relationship is like any two sisters. It has also evolved over the years. Earlier, it wasn't about deep conversation as much as it is today. Now, we discuss more important things in life, like, 'I am getting married to this guy, what do you think' or 'my son did this, what do you think.' Now it truly matters what the other thinks. We have evolved over the years and become spiritual. It has been a group effort from us and our parents. So, we take each other and our pieces of advice seriously and even resonate with it."

Revealing that Kajal was seeing Gautam Kitchlu for 7-8 years before their big fat wedding, Nisha added that she knew the Thuppakki actress wanted to tie the knot with him. She said, "Kajal was seeing Gautam for 7-8 years, on and off. But I knew she wanted to get married to him. So, there were no surprises as such. I sure was excited that she finally understood and realized who she wants to marry, but it has been a journey."

On the work front, Nisha Aggarwal was previously seen in the 2014 Malayalam film Cousins. As of Kajal, the actress will next be seen in Hey Sinamika, Acharya, Ghosty, Indian 2, Paris Paris and yet-to-be-titled films of Deekay and Praveen Sattaru.