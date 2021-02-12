Parris Jeyaraj Twitter Review: Did The Santhanam Starrer Impress The Audience?

N Santhanam's highly awaited film Parris Jeyaraj made it to the theatres today (February 12, 2021). Notably, the film marks the versatile actor's second film after Biskoth (November 14) to release in theatres post the COVID-19 lockdown. Directed by Johnson K, the comedy entertainer has Anaika Soti as the leading lady. Interestingly, the film marks Santhanam and Johnson's second collaboration after the 2019 movie A1: Accused No 1.

The audiences are all praise for Parris Jeyaraj, especially for its storyline and the lead actor's perfect comic timing that makes the film quite engaging. Backed by Lark Studios, the film has Santhanam essaying the role of a singer hailing from Parry's Corner. With music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the film's songs have already garnered huge attention from the netizens.

Sastika Rajendran, who is best known for hosting several shows, is making her acting debut with Parris Jeyaraj. Senior actor Prudhvi Raj will be seen playing a key role in the film. Cinematographer Arthur A Wilson is cranking camera for the comedy entertainer.

On a related note, the film recently made it to the headlines for its press meet. Surprisingly, Johnson was seen getting confused while mentioning the names of the actors and cast members of Parris Jeyaraj during his speech, which raised a controversy.

Meanwhile, as Parris Jeyaraj garners huge love from the audience, let us see if netizens are happy with the Santhanam-starrer or not.

Fennec Flicks @FennecFlicks

#ParrisJeyaraj 1st half - Barring one or 2 comedies & the intro song, everything is disappointing.

Expecting a better second half

Also Read: Valimai First Look: Thala Ajith To Surprise Fans With A Special Update In March?

Also Read: MX Player And Applause Entertainment Drop Trailer For Upcoming Female Cop Drama Series 'Vadham'