Ponniyin Selvan Cast: Character Details Of Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha & Others Leaked!

Mani Ratnam's highly ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan is all over the news! Apparently, a list revealing Ponniyin Selvan's complete cast and character details has been leaked online.

The list consists names of 21 actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, Jayaram and many others. Remarks including replacements and antagonists have also been included in the list. Surprisingly, it also claims that Aishwarya Rai is playing the antagonist in the period drama.

On the other hand, Ananda Vikatan, one of the leading Tamil magazines have dropped characters sketches of Ponniyin Selvan actors from the film and it indeed have taken the internet by storm. As per the leaked list and characters sketches dropped on the magazine's Twitter handle, Aishwarya Rai will be playing the role of Nandini. Karthi, Vikram and Jayam Ravi appear as Vandhiyathevan, Aditya Karikalan and Arulmozhi Varman. Though there were speculations about Keerthy Suresh's inclusion in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, the list evidently suggests that she is not a part of the film.

The film recently grabbed headlines after its cast members resumed shooting post lockdown 2.0. According to reports, the team is currently shooting in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. The schedule began shortly after the team wrapped up the film's shooting in Pondicherry.

Ponniyin Selvan: Intriguing Pictures From The Shooting Spot Take Over The Internet

Dabboo Ratnani Unveils Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Smoking Hot Look From Calendar Shoot 2021

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil literary novel Ponniyin Selvan, the period drama is backed by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Jointly written by Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan, the film also features Sarath Kumar, Sobhita, Riyaz Khan, Kishore, Ashwin, Mohanram, Rahman, Vikram Prabhu and Lal. Ponniyin Selvan has music composed by AR Rahman.