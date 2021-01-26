Soorarai Pottru Joins The Oscar Race; The Suriya Starrer To Compete In General Category!

Soorarai Pottru, the Suriya starring Sudha Kongara directorial has now joined the Oscar race. Yes, you read it right. The exciting update was announced by Rajasekhar Pandian, the co-producer of the Suriya starrer through his official Twitter page. As per the latest updates, Soorarai Pottru is currently getting screened at the Academy screening room.

According to Rajasekhar Pandian's statement, Soorarai Pottru has been nominated under the General category for Oscars 2021, and has been competing for all the major categories including the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Music Composer, Best Story Writer, and so on. The Suriya starrer has been made available at the Academy screening room from today, so that the members can watch the film and vote for it.

Soorarai Pottru has been considered one of the most well-made mainstream Tamil films of recent times. Suriya, leading lady Aparna Balamurali, and senior actress Urvashi, who appeared in the roles of Maara, his wife Bommi, and mother Pechi, have been receiving rave reviews for their brilliant performances in the Sudha Kongara directorial.