5 South Indian Films To Binge Watch On The Mobile Edition Of Amazon Prime Video

Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru will definitely take you to the sky as it is inspired by events from the life of Simplify Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Directed by Sudha Kongara, this movie starring the superstar Suriya is a perfect mix of a good storyline that is nothing short of inspirational and a great cast. This movie will push you towards your goal and dreams and will make you determined to work to reach the pinnacle. A feel-good movie that grasps your attention right from the first frame to the last, it's time to fly high with Suriya and Aparana Balamurali.

Middle Class Melodies

If you like a ride which is full of delicacies and laughter, then you should definitely watch this movie. Middle Class Melodies is a comedy-drama movie that revolves around the life of a father-son duo who owns a restaurant. Watching their daily struggles and quarrels depicted in a humourous manner is a lesson that teaches us the sweet and sour moments of this perfect recipe called life. So, grab yourself a plate and be ready because Anand Devarakonda will be ready to serve his famous Bombay Chutney exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Nishabdham/Silence

Our Devsena (Anushka Shetty) is back with one of the three idiots (R Madhavan) in a thriller movie that is an absolute treat to the eyes. It is a story which will leave keep you at the edge of your seat right from the word go. The film has perfectly blended all the elements of drama, suspense and emotions. So, if you are looking for a mystery movie to watch, look no further because this movie will leave you in surprise and silence

Maara

This movie will take us into a dream world, filled with picturesque locations and scenic landscapes. Starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, the film will take you to places in India which truly is a dream come true. The beautiful lush green land, clear skies and vintage ambience will make you want to pack your bags and travel the unexplored countryside. Maara is a movie which is all about the artist and his art. The colourful paintings, wall arts, creative mud idols, etc are all so pleasing to the eyes that one is truly mesmerized watching the creative and visual aspect of the film. Add to that, with a story that's flawlessly narrated through art, Maara is a film that you'd certainly wish you'd seen earlier.

CU Soon

With limited options to shoot during the time of lockdown, CU Soon is a movie that came up with unique techniques on how to make a film (those wanting to become director, editor - this movie is an inspiration for you all). This movie has ticked all the checkboxes that makes a movie, a good movie. Be it Fahadh Faasil's on point acting or a unique and gripping storyline, this movie entered into our lives during a pandemic and proved that you need a story and a vision to create films even when you are stuck at home.