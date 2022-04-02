Beast Trailer Ft Thalapathy Vijay To Be Out Today At 6 PM!

Brace yourselves! One of the highly anticipated updates of Beast will be out in a few minutes. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences hooked to the screens. To spruce up the excitement, the team will be dropping the film's trailer ahead of its massive release. The trailer will be out on Saturday at 6 pm.

Not too long ago it was revealed that Vijay will be playing a RAW agent named Veera Raghava in the film, which is high on action and comedy. For the unversed, Beast is releasing on April 13, and will have a theatrical clash with South actor Yash's KGF Chapter 2, which is hitting the cinemas the very next day.

Well, fans are highly excited to witness the trailer of Beast and have already begun preparation for the huge celebration. Special screenings for the trailer release have also been set up across Tamil Nadu.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast is backed by Sun Pictures. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in the forthcoming film that also features character actors like Selvaraghavan. Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Aparna and John Vijay. So far, two songs namely 'Arabic Kuthu' and 'Jolly O Gymkhana' composed by Anrirudh Ravichander have been released. Vijay's Nanban cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is cranking camera for the entertainer, while editor R Nirmal is taking charge at the editing table.

Beast is distributed by Red Giant Movies.