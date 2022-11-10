Folk Singer Rajalakshmi Turns Heroine In Enakku Veru Engum Kilaigal Kidayathu Director’s Next Film License

An update has been released about the upcoming Tamil film in which famous folk singer Rajalakshmi will debut as the heroine. Senthil Rajalakshmi couple are got popular by singing rural songs in the Super Singer show which was aired on Vijay TV. They are skilled in singing village Themmangu songs and after the Super Singer program, they have been singing in many concerts abroad and also in some top Tamil feature films.

Senthil-Rajalakshmi's movie songs 'Chinna Machan Sevatha Machan' from Prabhu Deva starrer Charlie Chaplin 2, 'Vaayaa Saami' from the Tamil version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise got terrific response from the audience. In such situation, singer Rajalakshmi has signed a contract to act in a film as the lead actress.

Titled License, the film is directed by Ganapathy Balamurugan, who directed the film Enakku Veru Engum Kilaigal Kidayathu, which starred evergreen comedian Gaundamani. On behalf of Normal Film Factory, Ilanchezhiyan is producing this film along with his friends. Starring actor Radharavi in a prominent role, the film features debutant Vijay Bharath. Madurai Rishi, child artist Aditi Balamurugan and Krishna have been signed along with them.

Regarding this film, Rajalakshmi said in the movie press meet, "This is my first film. I have played the lead role Bharati in this film. Acting in this film is exciting, scary and responsible at the same time. Acting with great actors like Radharavi has given me a huge responsibility." As Senthil continued to speak, "Criticisms will come. But we always have a policy of doing our job right."