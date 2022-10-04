Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 4 Box Office Collection: Steps Into The Weekdays With Great Numbers

Ponniyin
Selvan
1
has
been
moving
ahead
with
a
successful
box
office
run.
The
film
grossed
over
Rs.
200
Crore
on
its
opening
weekend.
The
film's
net
All
India
collection
was
about
Rs.
110
Crore
for
the
first
three
days.
Early
estimates
for
the
fourth
day
suggest
a
net
of
about
Rs.
20
Crore
in
India.
Day
1:
Rs.
36.5
Crore
Day
2:
Rs.
34.5
Crore
Day
3:
Rs.
39
Crore
Day
4:
Rs.
20
Crore
(Estimated)
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
follows
the
journey
of
Vandhiyathevan,
the
prince
of
the
Vaanar
Clan.
Deprived
of
the
ancestry
land
and
reign,
he
is
a
soldier
in
the
Crown
Prince's
army.
Karthi
plays
Vandhiyathevan
and
fits
the
flirty,
funny,
and
fierce
character
that
he
is
playing.
Vikram
plays
Crown
Prince
Aditha
Karikalan,
who
is
an
eccentric
and
wounded
warrior
with
a
heartbreak
he
is
trying
to
forget.
The
royal
siblings
of
the
Chola
kingdom
in
the
tenth
century,
form
some
of
the
primary
characters
of
the
story.
Karikalan
is
the
eldest
and
he
has
a
sister
named
Kundhavai,
and
a
brother
named
Arulmozhi.
Kundhavai
is
as
political
and
shrewd
as
they
get,
and
she
has
a
say
in
everything
that
happens
in
the
kingdom.
Arulmozhi
goes
on
to
become
the
legendary
Raja
Raja
Chola,
in
his
later
years.
Another
primary
character
of
the
story
is
Nandhini.
She
is
the
wife
of
the
most
influential
political
personality
in
the
kingdom
next
to
the
king
and
the
princes.
The
story
keeps
us
guessing
what
her
ulterior
motives
are,
and
she
is
often
at
odds
with
the
princess.
The
two
women
share
a
rivalry
that
forms
the
essence
of
the
story.