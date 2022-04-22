Saani Kaayidham Release Date and Time: Here Is The Complete Info About Amazon Prime Exclusive Release

Talented actress Keerthy Suresh and director turned actor Selvaraghavan's long-delayed rural drama, Saani Kaayidham is finally on course to see daylight. The film is headed for direct to OTT release on Amazon Prime Video and an official communication to this effect was made a short while back. Here is the complete information about the OTT release date, time, and OTT streaming platform of Saani Kaayidham.

Saani Kaayidham is an Amazon Prime Video original and the film will be made available for streaming on the platform from the 6th of May.

"red is the colour of love, angst and REVENGE! #SaaniKaayidhamOnPrime, May 6" Amazon Prime Video tweeted a little while ago. "I have been waiting to show you all my favourite characters for a long time and there you go! Here's Presenting Ponni and Sangaiyyah from" Keerthy Suresh tweeted as she was visibly excited about the OTT premieres of Saani Kaayidham.

Amazon Prime even dropped a mini teaser of sorts and Keerthy is seen in a deglam look in the same. She speaks about revenge and vengeance in the teaser, which could be an implication of the theme of the film. The director Arun Matheswaran appears to have come up with a dark rural drama .

Saani Kaayidham is a period rural drama set in the 1980s. Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan play brother and sister in the Arun directorial. The film sterams on Amazon Prime Video from the 6th of May.