Sai Pallavi Joins The Cast Of Sivakarthikeyan-Kamal Haasan Project, See Post

Sai Pallavi, the supremely talented actress is on a high with some promising projects in the pipeline. Interestingly, Sai Pallavi is now back with the upcoming Sivkarthikeyan-Kamal Haasan project. The beautiful actress is playing the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the Rajkumar Periyasamy directorial, which is produced by Kamal Haasan in association with Sony Pictures.

The production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International officially announced the exciting update with a social media post on May 9, Monday, and wished Sai Pallavi on her birthday. "We are elated to welcome talented performer @Sai_Pallavi92 on board #RKFIProductionNo_51 #HBDSaiPallavi

#KamalHaasan #SK21," reads the Twitter post of the prestigious production banner.

Check out the post here:

The project, which has been tentatively called SK 21, will mark Sai Pallavi's first onscreen collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan, Kamal Haasan, and director Rajkumar Periyasamy. The untitled film will mark the actress's comeback to the Tamil silver screen after a gap of 3 years. In between this gap, she had played the lead role in Vetrimaaran's segment in the celebrated Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal.

SK 21, which also marks the first professional collaboration of Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan, is touted to be an action film that is high on patriotism. Sivakarthikeyan and Rajkumar Periyasamy, who were colleagues during their stint with a popular Tamil channel, are collaborating on a film for the first time in their careers. The actor-director duo had teamed up for several shows and stage programs earlier.

Earlier while speaking about the film, producer Kamal Haasan was quoted saying: "The power of a well-told story is transformative, and this story will move, uplift, and inspire the audience in many ways. I am very proud to be collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India, actor Sivakarthikeyan, and director Rajkumar Periasamy to bring this compelling story to the big screen." More details on the project are expected to be out soon.