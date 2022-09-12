Soundarya Rajinikanth & Vishagan Welcome A Baby Boy; Soundarya Shares A Picture & Reveals Name!

The talented daughter of Super Star Rajinikanth, Soundarya Rajinikanth welcomed a new member of the family. She recently gave birth to their bundle of joy, a baby boy with husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. Soundarya took to her social media handles to reveal the big news. Along with sharing the news, she dropped a series of cute pictures as well.

The duo revealed their son's name as Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi. Soundarya, who married Vishagan in the year 2019 is already a mother of a boy named Ved from her first wedding to Ashwin Ramkumar. She married Vishagan after separating from Ashwin in the year 2017. The duo have become parents to two boys just like Soundarya's sister Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who has two sons from her previous wedding to actor Dhanush.

Soundarya posted on Twitter, "With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings Vishagan,Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved's little brother VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed " (Sic). The female producer also thanked her doctors on the occasion.

As soon as the news broke out, fans started pouring in best wishes and congratulations for the new parents. The tweets are being liked, shared, and commented on. The elated grandparents Latha and Rajinikanth are said to have already visited the grandson and spent some quality time with the couple.

Soundarya is a graphic designer, film producer, and director as well. She debuted as the producer for the super hit film Goa in the year 2010. She directed and made a full-length animation movie with Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone, Kochadaiyaan in the year 2014. Soundarya directed her ex-son-in-law Dhanush in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 in 2017.