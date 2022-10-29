Superstar Named His Grandson As Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi And Signed Two Films With Lyca On The Same Day

After
completing
Jailer
with
director
Nelson
Dilipkumar,
Superstart
Rajinikanth
is
doing
two
films
with
Lyca
Productions.
The
official
announcement
about
these
films
were
made
immediately
after
the
naming
ceremony
of
Rajinikanth's
grandson
and
Soundarya
Rajinikanth's
son
that
happened
in
his
home
at
Poes
Garden
yesterday.
Soundarya's
husband
Visakan,
Rajinikanth
and
both
the
family
members
were
only
there
in
the
most
important
event.
Soundarya
already
announced
the
name
of
her
baby
boy
as
Veer
Rajinikanth
Vanangamudi
during
the
announcement
of
his
birth
last
month.
And
the
official
naming
ceremony
along
with
the
traditional
event
of
cradling
the
baby
happened
yesterday
morning.
Immediately
after
the
lunch,
the
most
awaited
announcement
about
Superstar
Rajinikanth's
upcoming
films
were
made
officially
by
Lyca
Productions.
But
to
everyone's
surprise,
Lyca
announced
two
films
with
Rajinikanth
and
they
also
revealed
that
the
first
film
shooting
will
kick
start
on
November
5,
2022.
It
made
the
entire
film
industry
to
guess
about
the
directors
of
these
two
Superstar
films.
Though
the
production
house
keeps
it
as
a
super-secret
information,
people
of
kollywood
strongly
beleive
that
Don
director
Cibi
Chakaravarthi
and
Rajinikanth's
elder
daughter
Aishwarya
as
the
two
directors
of
these
two
films
respectively.
Hope
the
directors
will
make
use
of
this
golden
opportunity
and
give
consecutive
super
hit
blockbusters
for
the
one
and
only
Superstar.