Taanakkaran OTT Release Date And Time On Disney+ Hotstar; Here's Everything You Need To Know!

One of the highly anticipated Tamil films Taanakkaran will soon hit Disney+ Hotstar. As per the latest tweet of the popular streaming platform, the thriller will be out on April 8. Though an official confirmation is awaited regarding the timing, reports suggest that the film will start streaming from 12 am. Notably, the film marks Vikram's maiden OTT venture.

Starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, the film is said to be based on real-life events that took place in Tamil Nadu in 1997.

As per IMDb, the film deals 'with the hardships a slew of police officer trainees face at a training camp. Vikram plays an aggressive trainee who questions senior officers who are ruthless during the training sessions. How he faces the music for the same forms the movie's plot'.

Helmed by debutant Thamizh, Taanakkaran is produced by SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu, P Gopinath and Thanga Prabaharan K under the banner Potential Studios. Notably, the makers of films have earlier produced films like Maya and Monster. Taanakkaran, also featuring Anjali Nair, Lal, Bose Venkat, Madhusudhan Rao and MS Bhaskar, has music composed by Ghibran while the editing and photography departments are handled by Gopal Balaji and Madhesh Manickam respectively. The songs of the film- 'Kattikonda' (Shwetha Mohan) and 'Thudithezhu Thozha' (Shenbagaraj, Aravind Srinivas, Narayanan and Sarath Santosh), were instant chartbusters and are still trending on various music platforms.

Well, fans have pinned high hopes on Taanakkaran and it remains to be seen how it performs on the OTT platform.

On a related note, Taanakkaran marks Vikram Prabhu's second post-pandemic release after Pulikkuthi Pandi (2021). Up next, he will be seen in Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku and Ponnniyin Selvan.