Vikram Day 10 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's Action Entertainer In The Run To Reach Rs 300 Crore Mark!

Kamal Haasan is one person who is celebrating his comeback with a bang. His latest outing with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram, is a film that showcased Kamal Haasan in his best yet. The role was appropriate and cut for him, perfect for gracing the silver screen after three long years.

The movie also stars Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in equally terrific roles that added a clean balance to the entire set-up of Vikram. The movie is to be made into a trilogy with actor Suriya, who appeared as drug lord Rolex in a full-length role in its third and final part.

The movie is winning accolades for its writing, conviction, screenplay, and performances. The background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander elevated the film to a new level.

Vikram is running to full occupancy in theatres across southern India. Ever since its worldwide theatrical release on June 3, there is no stopping for his high-octane action thriller.

Down below is the Vikram 10 Days Box Office Collection Worldwide approximately

Tamilnadu - Rs 121.25 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 24.11 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 17.40 Crore

Kerala - Rs 26.90 Crore

ROI - Rs 6.80 Crore

Overseas - Rs 95.45 Crore

Total Worldwide Gross Collection - Rs 291.91 Crore

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film, which is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the former's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

Vikram also marks the distinction of Kamal Haasan's first ever film to make a sensational pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore, excluding the theatrical release.