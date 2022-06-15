Vikram Day 13 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Kanagaraj's Film Is On A Money Minting Mission!

Kamal Haasan, who returned to the silver screen after a gap of three long years, has scored a massive hit in the form of Vikram. Vikram is now not only the biggest commercial hit for Kamal Haasan, but also the most profitable venture ever made in Kollywood. The movie was released worldwide on June 3 and it is continuing to mint money.

Vikram stars Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles alongside Kamal Haasan, and the movie is the second installment in the presumed Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Karthi-starrer Kaithi. Actor Suriya, who made an appearance as Rolex in Vikram, will be seen in a full-length role in the upcoming part, concluding the trilogy.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Kamal's own Raaj Kamal Films International, the movie is having continuous full-packed shows at the theatres in south India. The movie made a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore (excluding the theatrical numbers). Post the film's release, within two weeks, the movie grossed Rs 300 Crore.

Here is a look at the day-wise worldwide box office collection of Vikram.

Tamil Nadu- Rs 141.20 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 25.27 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 18.01 Crore

Kerala- Rs 31.95 Crore

ROI- Rs 7.48 Crore

Overseas- Rs 106.30 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection Gross- Rs 330.21 Crore

An ecstatic Kamal Haasan has congratulated the entire team of Vikram. He went a step ahead and gifted director Lokesh Kanagaraj a Lexus car worth Rs 65 Lakh and actor Suriya, a Rolex watch.

The cinematography of the film is handled by Girish Gangadharan while editing was done by Philomin Raj. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.