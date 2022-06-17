Vikram Day 15 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Magnum Opus Creates A Massive Record!

Kamal Haasan scored a career's biggest hit in the form of Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie, which is a second installment of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Karthi starrer Kaithi is about a son and his adopted father, who give their everything for a cause.

Kamal Haasan returned to the silver screen after a gap of three long years. Vikram is not only the biggest commercial hit for Kamal Haasan but also the most profitable venture ever made in Kollywood, say a few trade reports, given the nature of business the film made before it's theatrical release. Ever since the film's worldwide release at the box office on June 3, it has been raving reviews and money at the same time.

Vikram also stars Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles alongside Kamal Haasan. Actor Suriya, who made a appearance as Rolex in Vikram will be seen in a full-length role in the upcoming part, concluding the trilogy.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran on Kamal's own Raaj Kamal Films International, the movie is having continuous full-packed shows at the theatres in south India. The movie made a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore excluding the theatrical numbers. Post the film's release, within two weeks, the movie grossed Rs 300 Crore.

Here is a look at the day-wise Vikram worldwide box office collection

Tamil Nadu - Rs 152.05 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 25.71 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 18.30 Crore

Kerala - Rs 33.50 Crore

ROI - Rs 8.25 Crore

Overseas - Rs 111.01 Crore

Total Worldwide Gross Collection - Rs 348.82 Crore

Vikram is also going to be available for digital streaming at home. The movie's rights were acquired by Disney Plus Hotstar for a whopping amount. Vikram will be available in all South languages along with Hindi from July 8.

Cinematography is handled by Girish Gangadharan while editing of Vikram was done by Philomin Raj.

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.