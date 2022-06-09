Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj Answers Fan Questions, Drops A Major Hint On Kaithi 2 Connection!

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Vikram, cemented his place as one of the most sought-after filmmakers of Tamil cinema with its massive success. In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Lokesh answered the fans' questions and dropped a major hint on the connection between Vikram and his 2019-released directorial Kaithi, which featured Karthi in the lead role.

When a fan quizzed the filmmaker about how Arjun Das's character Anbu from Kaithi re-appeared in Vikram, as he was supposed to be dead in that film. But, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that Anbu was not dead in the Karthi starrer, and confirmed that this will be further explained in Kaithi 2.

"Only Anbu's jaw was broken by Napoleon in #kaithi, hence the stitch mark in #Vikram.. this will be explained further in #kaithi2 #AskDirLokesh," replied the Vikram director. Lokesh Kanagaraj's reply came out as a great surprise for the cine-goers and the fans of the filmmaker, who are eagerly waiting for the expansion of his cinematic universe and a crossover between Vikram and Kaithi.

Only Anbu's jaw was broken by Napoleon in #kaithi, hence the stitch mark in #Vikram.. this will be explained further in #kaithi2 #AskDirLokesh https://t.co/I3GGlWfyJ1 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 8, 2022

As reported earlier, some unconfirmed reports also suggest that Vikram 2 and Kaithi 2 are being planned as one project, with Kamal Haasan and Karthi's characters joining hands to achieve a bigger goal. An official announcement on both the sequels are expected to be made very soon. If this happens, it will be the biggest crossover in the history of Tamil cinema.

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor who played Amar, Suriya who made a cameo appearance as 'Rolex,' and Narain's character Bejoy, are expected to be a part of the sequels of both Vikram and Kaithi. In an earlier interview, Kamal Haasan had confirmed that Suriya's character Rolex will make a full-fledged appearance in Vikram 3, the third part of the franchise.