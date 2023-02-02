Drastic Change In The TRP Report Of Sun Tv Serials: Vanathai Pola Beats Iniya And Ethirneechal!

In the Ethirneechal serial, while all the daughters-in-law have gone to Appatta's hometown, Adhirai's love secrets have been revealed to Gunasekaran, this serial has got 8.78 and is ranked fifth.

The details of the serials that are leading the TRPs are currently out. These serials aired on Sun TV are capturing the hearts of the fans.

Vanathai Pola Serial is ahead of the last week's TRP toppers Iniya and Ethirneechal.

The details of the top 6 serials on the basis of TRP, which have attracted more fans and aired in rural and urban areas, are now out.

Sun TV's Vanathai Pola serial is ranked as number one with 10.58 due to sensational episodes like Ponni's change of heart and Shinrasu's subsequent activities.

In the Kayal serial which is being aired on Sun TV, Kayal faced many problems in the last week, but the episodes where Kayal stood up and won, this serial got 10.42 which no one expected and took the second place.

Sundari Serial has 9.26 and got third place because of the unexpected twists of what Karthi is going to do for Sundari when Sundari is blind in the hospital.

Gautham, who initially did not accept his daughter Meera in the Kannana Kanne serial aired on Sun TV, has now changed his mind and accepts Meera. In this situation, Meera separates from her father because of what the preacher said. With these thrilling twists this serial got 8.88 and ranked fourth.

In the Ethirneechal serial, while all the daughters-in-law have gone to Appatta's hometown, Adhirai's love secrets have been revealed to Gunasekaran, this serial has got 8.78 and is ranked fifth. Even though the Ethirneechal serial has received a lot of attention on social media, the fans are saddened that this serial is facing setbacks.

Sun TV's Iniya serial has taken the fifth position in the two weeks that no one expected. Due to the high response in rural and urban areas, the serial has got 8.69 one and ranked at sixth position as the marriage drama takes place to avenge Iniya.