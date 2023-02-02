Drastic Change In The TRP Report Of Sun Tv Serials: Vanathai Pola Beats Iniya And Ethirneechal!

The
details
of
the
serials
that
are
leading
the
TRPs
are
currently
out.
These
serials
aired
on
Sun
TV
are
capturing
the
hearts
of
the
fans.
Vanathai
Pola
Serial
is
ahead
of
the
last
week's
TRP
toppers
Iniya
and
Ethirneechal.
The
details
of
the
top
6
serials
on
the
basis
of
TRP,
which
have
attracted
more
fans
and
aired
in
rural
and
urban
areas,
are
now
out.
Sun
TV's
Vanathai
Pola
serial
is
ranked
as
number
one
with
10.58
due
to
sensational
episodes
like
Ponni's
change
of
heart
and
Shinrasu's
subsequent
activities.
In
the
Kayal
serial
which
is
being
aired
on
Sun
TV,
Kayal
faced
many
problems
in
the
last
week,
but
the
episodes
where
Kayal
stood
up
and
won,
this
serial
got
10.42
which
no
one
expected
and
took
the
second
place.
Sundari
Serial
has
9.26
and
got
third
place
because
of
the
unexpected
twists
of
what
Karthi
is
going
to
do
for
Sundari
when
Sundari
is
blind
in
the
hospital.
Gautham,
who
initially
did
not
accept
his
daughter
Meera
in
the
Kannana
Kanne
serial
aired
on
Sun
TV,
has
now
changed
his
mind
and
accepts
Meera.
In
this
situation,
Meera
separates
from
her
father
because
of
what
the
preacher
said.
With
these
thrilling
twists
this
serial
got
8.88
and
ranked
fourth.
In
the
Ethirneechal
serial,
while
all
the
daughters-in-law
have
gone
to
Appatta's
hometown,
Adhirai's
love
secrets
have
been
revealed
to
Gunasekaran,
this
serial
has
got
8.78
and
is
ranked
fifth.
Even
though
the
Ethirneechal
serial
has
received
a
lot
of
attention
on
social
media,
the
fans
are
saddened
that
this
serial
is
facing
setbacks.
Sun
TV's
Iniya
serial
has
taken
the
fifth
position
in
the
two
weeks
that
no
one
expected.
Due
to
the
high
response
in
rural
and
urban
areas,
the
serial
has
got
8.69
one
and
ranked
at
sixth
position
as
the
marriage
drama
takes
place
to
avenge
Iniya.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 16:52 [IST]