‘Full Version of Thunivu Will Be Released Soon On..’ - Manju Warrier About Her Deleted Action Sequences!

Manju Warrier said "Hopefully people will get to watch the full version of Thunivu when it starts streaming on Netflix." In a recent interview to a media portal, she spoke about the unseen stunt sequences of Thunivu.

The movie 'Thunivu' released on the occasion of Pongal festival is getting a huge response among the fans. The film is ahead in the Pongal race. After Ajith's film 'Thunivu', Manju Warrier is attracting a lot of attention among fans. In this case, the post shared by Manju Warrier on his Twitter page is going viral on the internet.

Last January 11, Ajith's 'Thunivu' and Vijay's 'Varisu' released on the same day. On the 11th, Thunivu was released at 1 AM, followed by Varisu at 4 AM. In the first two days of box office collection, Thunivu was leading Varisu. On the third day, Varisu collection started increasing gradually than Thunivu.

H Vinoth, Ajith and Boney Kapoor teamed up for the third time in the film 'Thunivu'. The posters and songs of the film have been released and the fans are excited. Fans were expecting that Vinoth would recover from the slump in 'Valimai' in this film. 'Thunivu' has almost met the expectations of the fans.

The fans are praising Vinoth that the first half of the movie 'Thunivu' is a treat for Ajith fans and the second half speaks about bank robbery in the background of mutual fund fraud and credit card fraud. Ajith's negative role and dance is getting great response among the fans.

Also Manju Warrier has acted as Kanmani in this film. Following Ajith, her character is also getting a huge response among the fans. In this case, actress Manju Warrier has shared a post on her social media page sharing the ultimate photos taken with Ajith. In it, she posted, 'Thank you Ajith for being yourself.''

She also gave a video interview where she spoke a lot about her unseen stunt sequences from the film Thunivu. She said that the uncut version of the film will be hopefully released in Netflix soon.