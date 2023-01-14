‘Full Version of Thunivu Will Be Released Soon On..’ - Manju Warrier About Her Deleted Action Sequences!
Manju Warrier said "Hopefully people will get to watch the full version of Thunivu when it starts streaming on Netflix." In a recent interview to a media portal, she spoke about the unseen stunt sequences of Thunivu.
A
post
shared
by
Manju
Warrier
who
acted
in
Ajith's
'Thunivu'
on
her
Twitter
page
is
going
viral
on
the
internet.
The
movie
'Thunivu'
released
on
the
occasion
of
Pongal
festival
is
getting
a
huge
response
among
the
fans.
The
film
is
ahead
in
the
Pongal
race.
After
Ajith's
film
'Thunivu',
Manju
Warrier
is
attracting
a
lot
of
attention
among
fans.
In
this
case,
the
post
shared
by
Manju
Warrier
on
his
Twitter
page
is
going
viral
on
the
internet.
Last
January
11,
Ajith's
'Thunivu'
and
Vijay's
'Varisu'
released
on
the
same
day.
On
the
11th,
Thunivu
was
released
at
1
AM,
followed
by
Varisu
at
4
AM.
In
the
first
two
days
of
box
office
collection,
Thunivu
was
leading
Varisu.
On
the
third
day,
Varisu
collection
started
increasing
gradually
than
Thunivu.
H
Vinoth,
Ajith
and
Boney
Kapoor
teamed
up
for
the
third
time
in
the
film
'Thunivu'.
The
posters
and
songs
of
the
film
have
been
released
and
the
fans
are
excited.
Fans
were
expecting
that
Vinoth
would
recover
from
the
slump
in
'Valimai'
in
this
film.
'Thunivu'
has
almost
met
the
expectations
of
the
fans.
The
fans
are
praising
Vinoth
that
the
first
half
of
the
movie
'Thunivu'
is
a
treat
for
Ajith
fans
and
the
second
half
speaks
about
bank
robbery
in
the
background
of
mutual
fund
fraud
and
credit
card
fraud.
Ajith's
negative
role
and
dance
is
getting
great
response
among
the
fans.
Also
Manju
Warrier
has
acted
as
Kanmani
in
this
film.
Following
Ajith,
her
character
is
also
getting
a
huge
response
among
the
fans.
In
this
case,
actress
Manju
Warrier
has
shared
a
post
on
her
social
media
page
sharing
the
ultimate
photos
taken
with
Ajith.
In
it,
she
posted,
'Thank
you
Ajith
for
being
yourself.''
She
also
gave
a
video
interview
where
she
spoke
a
lot
about
her
unseen
stunt
sequences
from
the
film
Thunivu.
She
said
that
the
uncut
version
of
the
film
will
be
hopefully
released
in
Netflix
soon.