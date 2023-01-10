Gabriella’s Shares Her 'Thrilling moment in Thailand' With Sollunga Mama Kutty Song: Video Goes Viral!

Fans
were
shocked
to
see
the
video
posted
by
actress
Gabriella
on
her
Instagram
page.
Gabriella
played
Shruti
Haasan's
younger
sister
in
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth's
3.
Although
he
played
the
role
of
a
mute
in
the
film,
she
did
with
perfection.
After
the
movie
3,
Gabriella
became
more
familiar
to
various
people
through
the
film
Appa,
written
and
directed
by
actor
Samuthrakani.
Gabriella
is
currently
playing
the
role
of
Kavya
in
Vijay
TV's
Eeramana
Rojave
2
serial.
Gabriella's
acting
in
this
serial
is
very
popular
among
the
housewives
and
it
creates
her
a
huge
fan
base.
Kavya
Parthiban
romance
in
this
serial
is
going
to
be
sizzling
in
TRP
rating
as
well.
Gabriella
also
runs
her
own
YouTube
channel.
On
this
YouTube
channel,
Eeramana
Rojave
make
up
video,
new
car
video,
many
reels
with
Ajith
are
uploaded
and
getting
likes.
Gabriella
and
Ajith
regularly
post
pictures
of
each
other.
Gabriella,
who
is
currently
on
a
pleasure
trip
to
Thailand,
shared
a
video
of
herself
petting
a
tiger
and
holding
the
tiger's
tail.
Also,
she
has
edited
the
video
by
adding
the
song
'Solunga
Mamakutty'
from
the
movie
Love
Today
in
the
background
of
that
video.
Also,
she
captioned
it,
"the
fear
that
does
not
come
when
jumping
comes
when
she
catches
the
tiger's
tail.
Thrilling
moment
in
Thailand." Many
fans
who
have
seen
this
video
are
still
asking
that
you
have
a
lot
of
courage
and
ask
her
if
she
is
your
cousin.
A
few
days
ago,
actor
Santhanam
shared
a
video
of
himself
with
a
tiger
on
his
Twitter
page
and
said,
'Is
this
called
catching
the
tiger's
tail?' After
watching
this
video,
animal
welfare
organizations
got
into
a
big
controversy
saying
that
Santhanam
was
torturing
wildlife.
Now
that
Gabriella
has
done
the
same,
she
too
is
likely
to
be
embroiled
in
controversy.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 9:44 [IST]