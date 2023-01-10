Gabriella’s Shares Her 'Thrilling moment in Thailand' With Sollunga Mama Kutty Song: Video Goes Viral!

Fans were shocked to see the video posted by actress Gabriella on her Instagram page. Gabriella played Shruti Haasan's younger sister in Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 3. Although he played the role of a mute in the film, she did with perfection.

After the movie 3, Gabriella became more familiar to various people through the film Appa, written and directed by actor Samuthrakani.

Gabriella is currently playing the role of Kavya in Vijay TV's Eeramana Rojave 2 serial. Gabriella's acting in this serial is very popular among the housewives and it creates her a huge fan base. Kavya Parthiban romance in this serial is going to be sizzling in TRP rating as well.

Gabriella also runs her own YouTube channel. On this YouTube channel, Eeramana Rojave make up video, new car video, many reels with Ajith are uploaded and getting likes. Gabriella and Ajith regularly post pictures of each other.

Gabriella, who is currently on a pleasure trip to Thailand, shared a video of herself petting a tiger and holding the tiger's tail. Also, she has edited the video by adding the song 'Solunga Mamakutty' from the movie Love Today in the background of that video.

Also, she captioned it, "the fear that does not come when jumping comes when she catches the tiger's tail. Thrilling moment in Thailand." Many fans who have seen this video are still asking that you have a lot of courage and ask her if she is your cousin.

A few days ago, actor Santhanam shared a video of himself with a tiger on his Twitter page and said, 'Is this called catching the tiger's tail?' After watching this video, animal welfare organizations got into a big controversy saying that Santhanam was torturing wildlife. Now that Gabriella has done the same, she too is likely to be embroiled in controversy.