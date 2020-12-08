Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: Here’s How You Can Vote For Ramya, Gabriella, Som Shekar & Others

Looks like the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 are on a mission to spice up the popular reality show with some twists and turns. Earlier this week, Sanam Shetty, one of the strongest contestants of the season got evicted from the show that indeed left many shocked.

Well, post her exit, the Monday nomination has surprised the mini-screen audiences, as most of the members of the 'Anbu' group have been nominated for the tenth week elimination. Six contestants have been nominated this week in Bigg Boss Tamil 4, including Ramya Pandian, Nisha Aranthangi, Shivani Narayanan, Som Shekar, Gabriella and Jithan Ramesh.

Anitha Sampath, who was chosen as the captain of the house was excused from the process. Let us tell you that the contestants were directly nominated during the recent call center task as per their performance in it. On the other hand, a twist in the nomination was brought in the ranking task as top 3 contestants - Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss and Archana Chandhoke were given the immunity to save themselves by replacing their position with 3 saved contestants. Saved contenders including Jithan Ramesh, Gabriella and Som Shekar were replaced by them

Nominations This Week

Ramya Pandian

Nisha Aranthangi

Shivani Narayanan

Som Shekar

Gabriella

Jithan Ramesh

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's How To Vote For Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestants Via Missed Call

Ramya Pandian: 8367796808

Nisha Aranthangi: 8367796807

Shivani Narayanan: 8367796813

Som Shekar: 8367796814

Gabriella: 8367796805

Jithan Ramesh: 8367796806

