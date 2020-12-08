    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: Here’s How You Can Vote For Ramya, Gabriella, Som Shekar & Others

      By
      |

      Looks like the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 are on a mission to spice up the popular reality show with some twists and turns. Earlier this week, Sanam Shetty, one of the strongest contestants of the season got evicted from the show that indeed left many shocked.

      Well, post her exit, the Monday nomination has surprised the mini-screen audiences, as most of the members of the 'Anbu' group have been nominated for the tenth week elimination. Six contestants have been nominated this week in Bigg Boss Tamil 4, including Ramya Pandian, Nisha Aranthangi, Shivani Narayanan, Som Shekar, Gabriella and Jithan Ramesh.

      Bigg Boss Tamil 4

      Anitha Sampath, who was chosen as the captain of the house was excused from the process. Let us tell you that the contestants were directly nominated during the recent call center task as per their performance in it. On the other hand, a twist in the nomination was brought in the ranking task as top 3 contestants - Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss and Archana Chandhoke were given the immunity to save themselves by replacing their position with 3 saved contestants. Saved contenders including Jithan Ramesh, Gabriella and Som Shekar were replaced by them

      Nominations This Week

      Ramya Pandian

      Nisha Aranthangi

      Shivani Narayanan

      Som Shekar

      Gabriella

      Jithan Ramesh

      Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

      • Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

      • Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

      • Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

      • Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

      • Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

      • It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

      Here's How To Vote For Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestants Via Missed Call

      Ramya Pandian: 8367796808

      Nisha Aranthangi: 8367796807

      Shivani Narayanan: 8367796813

      Som Shekar: 8367796814

      Gabriella: 8367796805

      Jithan Ramesh: 8367796806

      Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Sanam Shetty To Enter Secret Room After Her Exit From The House?

      Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Sanam Shetty To Get Evicted In The Ninth Week?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X