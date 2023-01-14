Pongal Winner Varisu... Real Winner Thunivu... Production Houses Release Official Posters But Truth Is Here!

Pongal 2023 is a real celebration for Kollywood cinema fans. Both Vijay's Varisu and Ajith's Thunivu released on the same day and are showing masses. Both the films released this week on 11th and are competing at the box office with mixed reviews. In this case, the posters released by the Varisu and Thunivu movie crews are trending among the fans now.

Directed by Vamshi, Varisu, released in Tamil and Telugu, is a family sentiment genre film. It is said that this film, starring Rashmika, Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Shaam, Prakashraj and others along with Vijay, has collected 100 crores at the box office. 7 Screen Studios has released the poster of Varisu, which has made good collections in just three days. Vijay fans are trending this poster with the caption "Pongal Winner The Boss Returns Varisu". The management of Mayajal Multiplex had already said that the movie Varisu is getting a lot of response from the fans.

Hours after the Pongal Winner Varisu poster was released, Thunivu producer Boney Kapoor released a poster. Ajith's fans are going viral with the poster which was released with the caption The Real Winner Thunivu. Soon after the release of Varisu poster, Ajith's Thunivu poster was also released and it has become a debate among the fans. Directed by H Vinoth and Ajith's action treat Thunivu is said to have collected up to Rs 80 crore at the box office so far.

Varisu - Thunivu both movies together collected more than 150 crores in three days. Both these films have given theater owners a lot of hope in early 2023. Film critics have said that the main reason for this is the fans. Although both Vijay and Ajith are mass heroes, their fans are the heroes of the game, without them this success and box office collections would not have been possible.