Pongal Winner Varisu... Real Winner Thunivu... Production Houses Release Official Posters But Truth Is Here!

Pongal
2023
is
a
real
celebration
for
Kollywood
cinema
fans.
Both
Vijay's
Varisu
and
Ajith's
Thunivu
released
on
the
same
day
and
are
showing
masses.
Both
the
films
released
this
week
on
11th
and
are
competing
at
the
box
office
with
mixed
reviews.
In
this
case,
the
posters
released
by
the
Varisu
and
Thunivu
movie
crews
are
trending
among
the
fans
now.
Directed
by
Vamshi,
Varisu,
released
in
Tamil
and
Telugu,
is
a
family
sentiment
genre
film.
It
is
said
that
this
film,
starring
Rashmika,
Sarathkumar,
Yogi
Babu,
Shaam,
Prakashraj
and
others
along
with
Vijay,
has
collected
100
crores
at
the
box
office.
7
Screen
Studios
has
released
the
poster
of
Varisu,
which
has
made
good
collections
in
just
three
days.
Vijay
fans
are
trending
this
poster
with
the
caption
"Pongal
Winner
The
Boss
Returns
Varisu".
The
management
of
Mayajal
Multiplex
had
already
said
that
the
movie
Varisu
is
getting
a
lot
of
response
from
the
fans.
Vijay's
Varisu
and
Ajith's
Thunivu
released
on
the
same
day.
Fans
are
eagerly
watching
the
two
movies
released
on
11th
this
week
ahead
of
Pongal.
Ajith
-
H
Vinoth
for
the
third
time
and
Vijay
-
Vamshi
Paidipally
combo
for
the
first
time
gave
a
treat
to
the
fans.
Both
the
films
have
received
mixed
reviews.
In
this
case,
the
posters
released
separately
by
Varisu
and
Thunivu
film
crews
are
trending
among
the
fans.
Hours
after
the
Pongal
Winner
Varisu
poster
was
released,
Thunivu
producer
Boney
Kapoor
released
a
poster.
Ajith's
fans
are
going
viral
with
the
poster
which
was
released
with
the
caption
The
Real
Winner
Thunivu.
Soon
after
the
release
of
Varisu
poster,
Ajith's
Thunivu
poster
was
also
released
and
it
has
become
a
debate
among
the
fans.
Directed
by
H
Vinoth
and
Ajith's
action
treat
Thunivu
is
said
to
have
collected
up
to
Rs
80
crore
at
the
box
office
so
far.
Varisu
-
Thunivu
both
movies
together
collected
more
than
150
crores
in
three
days.
Both
these
films
have
given
theater
owners
a
lot
of
hope
in
early
2023.
Film
critics
have
said
that
the
main
reason
for
this
is
the
fans.
Although
both
Vijay
and
Ajith
are
mass
heroes,
their
fans
are
the
heroes
of
the
game,
without
them
this
success
and
box
office
collections
would
not
have
been
possible.