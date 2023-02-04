Run Baby Run Day 1 Box Office Collection: Good Start For The First Serious RJ Balaji Film!
The film was made on an overall budget of 6 crores and the first day collection at box office turns out to be a surprisingly good number. If this trend continues till sunday, the film will definitely make a good profit.
Run
Baby
Run
starring
RJ
Balaji
in
a
serious
role
through
the
film
for
the
first
time
is
expected
to
perform
very
less
on
its
first
day
at
the
box
office.
The
film
was
made
on
an
overall
budget
of
6
crores
including
promotions.
But
to
everyone's
surprise,
Run
Baby
Run
earned
0.60
Cr
India
net
on
its
first
day.
The
film
had
an
overall
20%
Tamil
Occupancy
on
Friday,
February
03,
2023.
RJ
Balaji,
who
works
in
a
private
bank
in
Chengalpattu,
and
Isha
Talwar
are
getting
married.
In
this
case,
due
to
a
problem,
Aishwarya
Rajesh
comes
and
hides
in
Balaji's
car.
He
asks
Balaji
for
help
saying
that
some
people
are
chasing
him
and
his
life
is
in
danger.
At
first
Balaji
is
reluctant
to
help
Aishwarya,
which
brings
him
a
lot
of
problems.
Malayalam
director
Jeen
Krishnakumar
has
tried
to
tell
the
mystery
behind
Balaji
Mindara
and
Aishwarya
Rajesh
in
a
sensational
template
thriller
screenplay.
From
the
very
first
scene,
the
script
jumps
straight
into
the
film.
The
entire
first
half
of
the
film
travels
through
Balaji's
point
of
view.
Balaji
has
chosen
as
an
actor
compared
to
his
previous
films,
where
he
is
confused,
scared,
shocked,
trying
to
commit
suicide
in
difficult
situations.
But
at
certain
key
moments,
only
a
blank
stare
comes
from
him.
In
the
first
half,
keeping
the
'secret'
in
a
travel
bag,
Balaji
nervously
wanders
from
place
to
place
and
the
minor
characters
who
join
him
here
and
there
are
delightfully
written.
The
second
half
fits
right
into
the
template
for
a
thriller
novel.
But
the
problem
is
that
it
also
gives
the
feeling
of
a
novel
that
has
already
been
read.
The
hero
of
the
story
goes
and
interrogates
each
and
every
one
of
them
and
takes
on
the
hero
avatar
due
to
his
guilt.
Even
as
the
screenplay
moves
along,
a
thousand
questions
follow.
Moreover,
Balaji's
decisions
to
escape
from
the
problem
are
very
artificial.
How
Balaji,
who
often
claims
to
be
a
common
man,
becomes
an
investigative
tiger
only
in
the
second
half,
why
the
police
only
think
of
such
modest
ideas,
why
the
villainous
group,
which
is
strong
enough
to
change
a
policeman
in
a
single
day,
is
struggling
with
the
ordinary
Balaji,
questions
arise
throughout
the
film.
The
final
scene
of
the
film
presents
a
large-scale
crime
scene
in
medical
colleges.
But
the
scenes
lack
the
depth
and
authenticity
they
should
have,
and
they
pass
as
mere
reflections
of
the
protagonist's
adventure.
Similarly,
when
the
twist
of
who
is
the
culprit
is
revealed,
the
logic
holes
that
existed
until
then
are
doubled.
The
backbone
of
the
film
is
the
background
score
by
Sam
CS.
Even
though
the
important
scenes
are
modestly
scripted,
it
is
he
who
makes
the
film
stand
out
with
his
music.
S.
Yuva's
cinematography
and
G.
Madan's
cinematography
give
the
feeling
of
reading
a
thrilling
thriller
pocket
novel.
Mainly,
S.
Yua
has
perfected
the
night
scenes
with
her
cinematography.
Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 8:48 [IST]