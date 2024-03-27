Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari Wedding: What Is The Age Difference Between Lovebirds? Check DEETS

Siddharth-Aditi
Rao
Hydari
Age
Gap:
Lovebirds
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
and
Siddharth,
who
have
been
in
a
relationship
since
2021,
reportedly
exchanged
vows
in
an
intimate
ceremony
on
Tuesday,
March
26.
Their
nuptials
took
place
at
the
Sri
Ranganayakaswamy
Temple
Mandapam
in
Srirangpur,
Telangana.
SIDDHARTH-ADITI
RAO
HYDARI
WEDDING
REPORTS
While
an
official
announcement
from
the
couple
is
awaited,
reports
indicate
that
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
and
Siddharth,
tied
the
knot
in
a
private
ceremony
attended
by
their
close
friends
and
family
members.
Priests
from
Tamil
Nadu
were
reportedly
invited
to
preside
over
the
wedding
rituals.
The
wedding
ceremony
was
held
followed
Hindu
rituals,
conducted
by
priests
from
Tamil
Nadu,
reflecting
the
Rang
De
Basanti
actor's
heritage.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Aditi
and
Siddharth
first
crossed
paths
while
filming
the
2021
Telugu
movie
Maha
Samudram.
Their
relationship
gained
attention
in
2023
when
a
viral
reel
featured
them
dancing
to
the
song
Tum
Tum
from
the
Tamil
film
Enemy.
However,
the
duo
has
always
remained
tight-lipped
about
their
relationship
reports.
For
those
interested
in
the
age
gap
of
allegedly
newly-married
Aditi
and
Siddharth,
here's
all
the
information
you
need.
The
actress
was
reportedly
born
on
October
28,
1986,
in
Hyderabad,
Andhra
Pradesh,
making
her
current
age
37.
Siddarth,
on
the
other
hand,
was
born
on
April
17,
1979,
in
Chennai.
This
means,
the
talented
actor
has
an
age
difference
of
seven
years
with
his
ladylove.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
ADITI
RAO
HYDARI
FIRST
MARRIAGE
AND
HUSBAND
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
was
previously
married
to
actor
Satyadeep
Mishra,
who
is
now
married
to
fashion
designer
Masaba
Gupta.
Siddharth,
too,
has
had
a
previous
marriage
to
Meghna
Narayan;
they
divorced
in
2007.
UPCOMING
PROJECTS
OF
ADITI
RAO
HYDARI
AND
SIDDHARTH
On
the
work
front,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
will
be
seen
playing
one
of
the
protagonists
in
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
Netflix
drama
series,
Heeramandi,
while
Siddharth
is
working
on
Indian
2
alongside
Kamal
Haasan.