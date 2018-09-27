 »   »  Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Her Addiction On Bigg Boss 12 & Breaks Down, Srishty Consoles Her!

Dipika Is Addicted To This!

In an unseen footage, Dipika is seen talking to Neha Pendse and Srishty Rode. She tells Neha that she is highly addicted to tea. Apparently, Dipika can never say no to Tea. She even requested Srishty to make her a cup of tea.

Her Friends Call Her 'Bewdi'

While expressing her love for tea, Dipika said her friends call her a drunkard, as she just can't get enough of it! She went on to say that this beverage is what she loves the most. Neha teased her saying she can't like tea more than her husband Shoaib.

Dipika Breaks Down

In another footage, Dipika is seen crying her eyes out to Srishty Rode. She says the commoners are targeting her and she's hurt. Dipika said this following the luxury task Samudri Lootere, which she lost, as the commoner jodis attacked her violently.

She Misses Her Family

Dipika tells that she misses her family a lot. She said she deserved to be treated better, as she's chosen to stay away from her family for 15 weeks, which is extremely hard for her to do. Dipika further added that she's in Bigg Boss 12 only because winning the show is a necessity for her.

Fans Extend Her Their Support

Dipika's fans commented under the footage saying, "U r too Strong. Don't cry. Well played dipii" and "Deepika never frustate by others the all jodis go in hell . U ar super deep." - (sic)