 »   »  Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Her Addiction On Bigg Boss 12 & Breaks Down, Srishty Consoles Her!

Related Articles
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel On His Participation In Bigg Boss: No, Never! Humse Na Ho Payega!
-
- Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Day 10 – Singles Win The Task; Dipika Feels She Is Being Targeted!
- Bigg Boss 12: Dipika, Srishty & Somi's Ugly Tiff; Somi Snaps At Sreesanth For Calling Her Babe!
- Neha Pendse Wins Fans' Hearts Along With Luxury Task; Twitterati Declare Her Bigg Boss 12 Winner!
- Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Day 9 - Sreesanth Loses His Cool As Jodis Torture Singles; KVB & Neha Win!
- Romance Between Roshmi & Shivashish In Bigg Boss 12; Dipika Breaks Down Seeing Shoaib's Present!
- Bigg Boss 12, Day 8 Highlights: Kriti-Roshmi Punished; 2 Celebs & 2 Jodis Nominated!
- Bigg Boss 12 Unseen Videos: Sourabh Warns Kriti Against Shivashish; Dipika Kakar Praises Shahrukh!
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 5 Highlights: Sreesanth Breaks Down; Srishty Feels Lonely; Kriti & Somi Argue!
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 4 Highlights: Shivashish-Sreesanth Fight; Saurabh Cries; Kriti-Roshmi Win Captaincy
- Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Who Will Be The FIRST Captain – Dipika Kakar Or Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik?
- BB 12: Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar & The Khan Sisters Made Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel Blush
Television actress Dipika Kakar is one of the most liked celebrity contestants on Bigg Boss 12. Even before she could enter the house, the panel that consisted of former Bigg Boss participants said that she is going to be a strong competitor. Until now, we were only aware of her work and love life. But, from an unseen footage of Bigg Boss 12, we have learned about her addiction. While talking to Srishty Rode and Neha Pendse, Dipika Kakar opened up about her addiction of years on the national television. We can bet that you would be as surprised as us to know what the actress is addicted to!
Dipika Is Addicted To This!
In an unseen footage, Dipika is seen talking to Neha Pendse and Srishty Rode. She tells Neha that she is highly addicted to tea. Apparently, Dipika can never say no to Tea. She even requested Srishty to make her a cup of tea.
Her Friends Call Her 'Bewdi'
While expressing her love for tea, Dipika said her friends call her a drunkard, as she just can't get enough of it! She went on to say that this beverage is what she loves the most. Neha teased her saying she can't like tea more than her husband Shoaib.
Dipika Breaks Down
In another footage, Dipika is seen crying her eyes out to Srishty Rode. She says the commoners are targeting her and she's hurt. Dipika said this following the luxury task Samudri Lootere, which she lost, as the commoner jodis attacked her violently.
She Misses Her Family
Dipika tells that she misses her family a lot. She said she deserved to be treated better, as she's chosen to stay away from her family for 15 weeks, which is extremely hard for her to do. Dipika further added that she's in Bigg Boss 12 only because winning the show is a necessity for her.
Fans Extend Her Their Support
Dipika's fans commented under the footage saying, "U r too Strong. Don't cry. Well played dipii" and "Deepika never frustate by others the all jodis go in hell . U ar super deep." - (sic)
KZK 2's Erica Fernandes Reveals She Left Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi For Ekta Kapoor!