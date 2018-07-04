 »   »  Sarah Jane Dias Talks About Acting In Web Series & Taking Up Challenging Roles

Actress and TV host Sarah Jane Dias, who has acted in movies such as Angry Indian Goddesses and web series Inside Edge says taking up challenging roles and putting yourself in uncomfortable situation is the best way to find yourself in life. In an interview to IANS, Sarah talked about being in web series and how it has helped her grow. Sarah said, "I have read this very often and I firmly believe, the only way to grow is to put yourself in to an uncomfortable situation and challenge your fears."

"When I first started doing web series, it was a completely new phase to me. My first one was 'Inside Edge'. In a way, it was both, comfortable and uncomfortable for me. Comfortable because I was working with reputed companies and uncomfortable because it is a completely a brand new phase for me." She further added.

Sarah who plays the role of a journalist in the web series Inside Edge said, "web is now so popular, it is so widespread and the demand is so much because consumers are binge watching them.... you have the opportunity to work with a lot of new blood, a lot of new and fresh energies. You are learning not only from the people who are well experienced but also from people who are new and that's a really nice mix for anybody, be it an actor or anybody at any job."

The actress is currently seen on Season 3 of Great Escape alongside musician Vishal Dadlani. The duo travel to the less explored regions of Himachal Pradesh.