 »   »  Transgender Beauty Queen Nitasha Biswas Makes Her TV Debut Through MTV’s ‘Dating In The Dark

Transgender beauty queen Nitasha Biswas is all set to make her television debut through the MTV show Dating In The Dark. Nitasha was born a boy in a conservative Bengali family, who started her transition at the age of 22. She was 26 years old when she won India's first trans- beauty pageant. She has also represented Indian at the International level. After leaving a mark behind in the beauty industry, Nitasha will be seen on the small screen trying to find her soul mate.

About her experience on the show Dating In The Dark, she told Indian Express, "My experience on 'Dating In The Dark' was quite eventful. I went on two dates and though I did not find love but I'm glad, I could confess to my second date about my journey on national television without any hesitation. It took a lot of courage but it was great to see my date had no qualms spending time with me."

She rose to fame after being crowed India's first transgender beauty queen and the diva has not looked back since then. Nitasha has a huge fan following on Instagram who have supported her through her journey. She has been vocal about the issues she faces as a transgender and was seen sharing the same with her co-contestant in the trailer of the reality show Dating In The Dark that left the viewers teary-eyed.

She talked about living life as a transgender in India and said, "Being a transwoman in India, rejections are a part of our lives. We have faced and continue to face rejections from workplace, friends, family and whom we fall in love with. I believe, love has no gender and it is this positive attitude and confidence that I hold that lets me believe, I will find my soulmate who will embrace me regardless,"

When the entire nation awaits the Supreme Courts verdict on Section 377 of IPC, the news with regard to the trans-beauty Nitasha entering the television news is a boosting factor to all the LGBT community members and supporters. Within sometime we'll know the fate of Section 377 and if Nitasha will be able to find the love of her life.

