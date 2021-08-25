Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: BIG Twist! Apart from Samarthya, 3 Contestants To Enter As Wild Card Entries!

The most popular dating reality show Splitsvilla 13, hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha, is keeping the viewers hooked to the television screen. In the previous episode, Shivam and Pallak became an ideal match replacing Kat and Kevin from Golden Villa. Arushi Chib got eliminated after being chosen by the former ideal match. Also, Kavin and Kat were sent back to Silver Villa. Currently, there are only 6 couples in the show, and Rannvijay had hinted that moving on, the challenge is going to be intense.

Meanwhile, Kat and Kevin would not leave the Golden Villa as they needed more time for packing and leaving. Because of this, Kevin and Shivam get into major fight. Shivam doesn't give up and irritates Kevin, and Kat will be seen warning Shivam asking him to stay in his limits. As per the latest update, there will be a major twist in the show as four contestants will be entering as wild cards!

According to the latest promo, in the upcoming episode, Rannvijay will be announcing a challenge 'Risky Disky', where in we will get to watch contestants competing with each other. Audiences will also get to witness contestants getting into huge fights.

The promo hinted at the same! As per the video, Nikhil Chinapa will be entering the show and surprising the contestants by announcing that a few of them will be coming on the show! The contestants will be shocked watching some of them entering the show! The channel shared the promo and captioned it as, "Kiski entry banaane wali hai iss game ko more wild? 😮."

Also, a report in an entertainment portal revealed that Nikhil will be revealing to the contestants that the wild villa has been shut.

As we revealed earlier, Samarthya, who got dumped by the ideal match Jay and Aditi, and got eliminated from the show, will be re-entering as wild card entry. Apart from him, report also suggested that Piyush, Samruddhi and Avantika will be entering the show!

Well, it would be interesting to watch how the dynamics change in the villa with these wild card entries!

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates on Splitsvilla X3.