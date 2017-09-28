 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Actors Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna Had Fun While Shooting ‘Shaadi’ Sequence (VIDEO)

Ishqbaaz Actors Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna Had Fun While Shooting ‘Shaadi’ Sequence (VIDEO)

Posted By:
Ishqbaaz is one of the loved shows on television. The actors and the team have been working hard to keep the audiences engaged to the show.

We had recently revealed about the Oberoi family getting ready for Anika and Shivaay's marriage. Nakuul Mehta had recently shared a hilarious video, which indicates the team had a lot of fun while shooting for the 'shaadi' sequence. Read on and don't forget to watch the video at the end...

Sharing the video, Nakuul wrote, "DO not WATCH THIS VIDEO. DO not SHARE IT. THIS IS not OUR IDEA. @officialsurbhic & self DID not DIE SHOOTING THIS 😂🤣😋."

It is a funny video, in which Shivaay and Anika's first night is shown. Shivaay and Anika are seen kissing and getting cosy.

The kissing scene is not shown and instead, a few crew members show two roses as the couple is seen romancing behind it!

When the flowers are removed we see Nakuul aka Shivaay pregnant. Anika and other members are seen happily dancing, to the song ‘Oh jaana' in the background!

We reported about a new entry Abhay (played by Avinash), who enters the show during Shivaay and Anika's mehendi ceremony.

We had also reported about how the family enjoys during Shivaay and Anika's haldi ceremony.

Now, there are reports about another new entry! Apparently, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, Pratibha Tiwari, will enter the show. She will also have an important role on the show.

According to sources, she will enter the show as a mysterious girl, who is a model. Well, it has to be seen what the makers are planning with these new entries!

DO not WATCH THIS VIDEO. DO not SHARE IT. THIS IS not OUR IDEA. @officialsurbhic & self DID not DIE SHOOTING THIS 😂🤣😋 . PS: Now that we might have you attention, watch an awesome week on #Ishqbaaaz . Tell your neighbours & their neighbours too.

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Sep 27, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

Story first published: Thursday, September 28, 2017, 17:59 [IST]
