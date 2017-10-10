 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Tanya Tries To Break Anika’s Karva Chauth Vrath; Omkara To Apologise To Gauri!

Ishqbaaz makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. Kalyani mills mystery, Tanya's entry in Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika's lives, and Omkara and Gauri's love track are keeping the audiences hooked to the show.
In the previous episode, we saw how Shivaay taunts Anika by telling her that she can't observe a fast as she is a big time foodie. Anika is irked and says she won't keep a fast for him, while Shivaay too says he will not observe a fast for her! Read on to know the upcoming track. . .
Anika Observes A Fast For Shivaay
At Oberoi house, everyone is performing Karva Chauth. Even Anika and Shivaay observe a fast for each other during Karva Chauth, without letting each other know.
Tanya Tries To Spoil The Occasion
Tanya, who has come between Shivaay and Anika makes sure that the duo does not observe a fast. Tanya gets parata and asks Anika to eat it.
Anika Fails Tanya’s Plan
Anika is smart and defeats Tanya with her plans. She says that parata is dry and wants butter and pickle. She then takes the plate and keeps it in the kitchen.
Gauri Observes Fast For Omkara
On the other hand, Gauri too, prepares for Karva Chauth in Baraily. Gauri knows that Omkara might not come and cries. She prays for Omkara's welfare and long life.
Omkara To Meet Gauri
Omkara, who is repenting for his mistakes, gets ready to meet Gauri. He reaches Gauri's home to apologise to her. As soon as Gauri opens the door, she will be surprised to see Omkara.