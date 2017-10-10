 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Tanya Tries To Break Anika’s Karva Chauth Vrath; Omkara To Apologise To Gauri!

Ishqbaaz makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. Kalyani mills mystery, Tanya's entry in Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika's lives, and Omkara and Gauri's love track are keeping the audiences hooked to the show.

In the previous episode, we saw how Shivaay taunts Anika by telling her that she can't observe a fast as she is a big time foodie. Anika is irked and says she won't keep a fast for him, while Shivaay too says he will not observe a fast for her! Read on to know the upcoming track. . .