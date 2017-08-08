 »   »   » Ishqbaaz & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Teams Have Fun Shooting With Kriti-Ayushmann & Akshay-Bhumi

We had recently reported about three biggest wedding of this season on Indian television shows. On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naksh is all set to tie the knot with kriti, while on Ishqbaaz, Anika is getting married to Vikram. On Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Chandini is getting married to Pratham.
The makers have planned big for all the weddings. We had recently reported about the special song 'Band Baaja Badhiayaan' composed for the three weddings' integration. The viewers will get to see Bollywood guests on the shows. Read on...
Bareilly Ki Barfi Actors On Ishqbaaz Sets
Ishqbaaz team recently welcomed Bareilly Ki Barfi's actors Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. Both the teams had a blast shooting for the sequence.
Ayushmann Nostalgic
Ayushmann was nostalgic to come back to television. He was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I missed the vibe of being on the set of a TV show and the time spent on Ishqbaaaz made me revisit my starting days on TV."
Bareilly Ki Barfi & Ishqbaaz Actors Had A Blast
He further added, "The set was beautifully done and we had a good time shooting with the lovely leading ladies on the show."
Kriti Loves How Television Works
Kriti said, "I love how TV works. There are no re-takes but you start again from where you leave. I loved the energy on the sets of the show."
Bareilly Ki Barfi & Ishqbaaz Actors Had A Gala Time
"We danced, enjoyed and had a great time shooting for this special integration shoot. Both the girls; Surbhi and Shrenu were warm and the team too shot the scene beautifully."
Shivaay Goes Missing!
Meanwhile on the show, there will be a big suspense as Shivaay goes missing. The Oberoi family will be shocked to know about Shivaay's car blast. They will be unable to find Shivaay at the accident spot.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Team Welcomes Akshay Kumar & Bhumi Pednekar
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast welcomes Toilet - Ek Prem Katha actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Rishi shared a picture and wrote, "#keeshkishaadi."
YRKKH & Toilet - Ek Prem Katha Actors Had A Blast!
Rishi shared the picture and wrote, "Thanks @akshaykumar and @psbhumi for Your Wishes to Keesh! #Keeshkishaadi Are you Ready!"
Mohena Singh
Mohena shared this picture and wrote, "And then.... this happened!! 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 Guys please do go watch Toilet Ek Prem Katha... Its gonna be a much required light-hearted , rib tickling film with a message. A big thank you to @akshaykumar @psbhumi for being such wonderful guests in our show."
Akshay Asks YRKKH Team To Rehearse Thrice!
Apparently, Akshay asked YRKKH team to rehearse the scene thrice. The team wondered as to why Akshay is making them rehearse so many times.
Why Akshay Asked YRKKH Team To Rehearse Thrice?
Akshay revealed that he wanted the scene to be perfect. The actor wanted the shoot to happen in one take, so that the shoot which usually takes two hours, can be wrapped up within 45 minutes.
Akshay & Bhumi’s Entry
The scene is such that Akshay and Bhumi will reach Naksh and Kriti's wedding venue. Their relatives, who were travelling to the wedding would stop at the highway as the ladies wanted to use the washroom.
Akshay & Bhumi Guide People
The locals present there ask them to visit the plantation area for the washroom. Akshay and Bhumi arrive at the spot and guide them to use a proper washroom.