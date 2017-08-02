 »   »   » Naamkaran & Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Spoilers: Separation On Cards For Neil-Avni & Dev-Sona!

The makers of Star Plus' popular show, Naamkaran, and Sony TV's show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi are keeping the viewers engaged with the latest tracks.
While people are loving Neil and Avni's track on Naamkaran, they are eager to know what Sona would do as Dev has turned possessive about her. Read on to know the upcoming tracks on both the shows...
Neil & Avni Return Home
In Naamkaran, Neil and Avni return home early from honeymoon. This shocks Bebe, but Neil somehow manages the situation.
Avni Plans Surprise Party For Shweta
Apparently, Avni will be seen planning a surprise for Shweta and Prakash's anniversary. She arranges a party, Shweta is unaware of it and taunts Avni for no reason!
Shweta & Prakash’s Anniversary
Shweta and Prakash will remarry during their anniversary. It will be a grand event as Neil, Avni and Ali will perform at the event.
Ali, Avni & Neil Perform
Through their act, the trio will be seen portraying Shweta and Prakash's college love story. It will be a surprise for Shweta. Apparently, Avni wants Shweta to accept her, but the latter has been trying to separate her son and Avni! After this surprise, it should be seen whether Shweta changes her mind!
Manini Mishra To Enter The Show
There are also reports that a new entry will put a break to Neil and Avni's romantic journey. Apparently, Manini Mishra enters the show as Guru Maa.
Guru Maa & Dayawanti
Guru Maa and Dayawanti will meet each other in jail and become friends. Apparently, the background to Guru Maa's story will connect to Neil.
Neil & Avni To Part Ways!
Dayawanti, who wants to ruin Avni's life, will join hands with Guru Maa. The duo will create a havoc in Neil and Avni's lives and the couple part ways!
Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Spoiler: Dev & Sona Fight!
On the other show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sona is frustrated with Dev's possessive nature and asks him to give her some space. Even Ishwari overhears their conversation and advises both of them.