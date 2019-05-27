These Pics Of Zain Imam & Aditi Rathore Are Too Cute & Will Make Fans Nostalgic About Naamkaran Days

One Year Since Naamkaran Went Off Air

It has been a year since the show went off air (show went off air on May 18), but fans are still not able to forget their favourite show, especially the jodi. Take a look at these pictures, which will make you nostalgic.

Zain & Aditi’s Chemistry Was Loved By Fans

Zain and Aditi's chemistry on screen and the bond on screen was loved by fans. Praising his co-actress, Zain had said, "Aditi is a very nice actor and I am very impressed with her hard work on Avni's character." He had even said that if given a chance he would like to marry her!

Zain Praised Aditi For Her Hard Work

Zain had said, "She is a very inspiring and motivating co-star. Even when we rehearse our lines, she puts in commendable effort. If given a chance, I'd marry her."

Rumours Of AdiZa Dating

There were also rumours that the couple is dating. It was said that they were seen house partying together. A source was quoted by an entertainment portal, "Zain and Aditi are very close to each other."

Zain Had Rubbished The Rumour!

The source had said, "They have started liking each other. And even they credit their fans for showing them that how good they look together." But Zain rubbished the rumour. He was also linked to his co-actress Nalini Negi from the same show.

The Actor Is Not In Touch With Aditi!

Unfortunately, after the show got over, it seems Aditi is not in touch with anyone. Zain, who is currently seen in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna had told an entertainment portal, "I haven't spoken to her since a long time. She is not in touch with anybody. If somebody wants to remain personal then (you should) let them be."

Zain-Aditi’s Fans Had Sent Hate Messages To Tanvi!

When Zain was paired opposite Tanvi Dogra, she received hate comments from Zain and Aditi fans. Zain and Shrenu Parikh had urged fan clubs to unite and support them. They had told another entertainment portal, "I understand that you may like us with our previous co-stars, but now that we're working for this show together, please unite."