Naamkaran Actress Anaya Soni Faces Financial Crisis As She Suffers From Kidney Failure; Seeks Monetary Aid

TV actress Anaya Soni, who has been part of many shows such as Naamkaran and Ishq Mein Marjawan, is undergoing a tumultuous phase in her life. The actress is facing a major financial crisis and has revealed that her health has deteriorated rapidly in the past few days. She has been undergoing numerous health problems and needs a fresh kidney transplant.

Anaya revealed that she has no savings left to look after herself to TOI and said, "I have been living on one kidney since 2015. My both kidneys had failed 6 years ago and my father donated a kidney to me. Suddenly, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant. I never dreamt of such a situation when I was doing shows like Naamkaran' and Crime Patrol."

She went on to add, "Currently, I was doing a Telugu show Rudrama Devi. Jo mil raha tha, woh main karti ja rahi thi. Aur kya karti?" The actress, who is currently fighting a grim battle in Mumbai's Holy Spirit Hospital, says that her woes are compounded by the fact that she has hardly got any savings left with her.

She revealed, "My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got all burnt some time ago when my house caught fire. Sab kuch khatam ho gaya. We are just hand-to-mouth now."

Anaya Soni has appeared in many shows on the small screen like Adalat, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Crime Patrol. She has also been a part of movies like Take it Easy (2015) and Hai Apna Dil Toh Awaara (2016).