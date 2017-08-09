 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Avni ‘Cute’ Apology To Neil; Has Aman Really Changed For Good?

The makers of Naamkaran are leaving no stones unturned to attract the audiences to the show. We had recently revealed about the new entry (Gurumaa) on the show. We had also revealed that Gurumaa and Dayawanti join hands and create havoc in Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni's lives!
In the previous episode, we saw how Neil's family members get to know that Ananya is Avni. They lash out at her for hiding her identity. Later, Avni leaves Neil's house. Read on to know the upcoming twist...
Neil Upset As Avni Leaves House
Neil is on a mission and he is not aware of what is happening with Avni. But, when he returns home, he will be shocked to know that his family sent Avni out of the house. Neil gets upset that Avni was insulted in his absence and thrown out of the house.
Neil Lashes Out At Shweta
He misses Avni and wants her to return home. Shweta comes to Neil's room and speaks him against Avni, which doesn't go well with Neil. He lashes out at his mother.
Avni Refuse To Return Home
Shweta tries to emotionally blackmail Neil, but in vain. Neil goes to Avni's home to get her back. But, Avni refuses to return.
Why Avni Refuse To Return Home?
Avni feels that Neil had to bear a lot of things because of her. And she thinks that now, if she returns, his family might go against him, which she doesn't want.
Neil
Neil tells her that this is the last time that he will call her back. He returns home in disappointment.
Neil & Avni Meet In A Cafe
In the upcoming episodes, we will Neil and Avni meeting in a cafe. She tries to talk to Neil, but he is angry at her and doesn't even look at her.
Avni’s Cute Apology
Avni imitates Neil and even sings for him. She apologises to Neil. Does this mean Avni will return to Neil's house? Well, we have to watch the upcoming episodes to get the answer.
Has Aman Changed For Good?
Meanwhile, Avni is happy that her brother, Aman (Anmol) is changed for good. He gives Avni his first salary cheque, which makes her emotional.