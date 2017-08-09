 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Avni ‘Cute’ Apology To Neil; Has Aman Really Changed For Good?

The makers of Naamkaran are leaving no stones unturned to attract the audiences to the show. We had recently revealed about the new entry (Gurumaa) on the show. We had also revealed that Gurumaa and Dayawanti join hands and create havoc in Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni's lives!

In the previous episode, we saw how Neil's family members get to know that Ananya is Avni. They lash out at her for hiding her identity. Later, Avni leaves Neil's house. Read on to know the upcoming twist...