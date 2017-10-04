 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Dayawanti To Die; Karam Rajpal To Enter The Show!

The makers of Naamkaran are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences glued to the show. We saw Neil entering the Rangmahal to rescue Avni, Juhi and other girls.
Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Neil manage to trap Dayawanti in the Rangmahal. Read on to know the upcoming twist...
Amol Betrays Dayawanti
In the upcoming episodes, Amol will be seen betraying Dayawanti. Apparently, Amol push Dayawanti and reveal that he had tricked her, so that she could be caught.
Rangmahal
After hearing this, Avni will be revealed as her brother is not taking evil's side. Meanwhile, fire breaks out at Rangmahal.
Is This The End Of Dayawanti?
While, Avni, Neil and Amol escape, Dayawanti gets stuck in the Rangmahal. Will Dayawanti die?
Shweta accepts Avni
On the other hand, when Avni decides to move on in her life as Juhi is back, Shweta stops Avni. She accepts Avni and gifts her bangles.
Karam Rajpal To Enter The Show!
According to latest report, Karam Rajpal, who was seen on Mere Angne Mein, might enter the show. He will be seen playing a negative role.
Karam Rajpal’s Character
Apparently, Karam will be seen playing the role of Gurumaa's son. He will be the guy who raped Juhi. Although the actor has not confirmed, it is said that he might sign the dotted lines.
