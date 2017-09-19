 »   »   » Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Ban Controversy: Here’s What The Makers Have To Say…

After Pehredaar Piya Ki, now SAB TV's longest running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has landed in a controversy. A Sikh community has raised concern and accused the show of hurting their religious sentiments. This has shocked not only the viewers but also the makers.

In a statement issued to the media, the community alleged that the show hurt the sentiments of the community by featured a living character of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, which is against the Sikh tenets. Read on to know more...