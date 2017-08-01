 »   »   » What Made Varun Dhawan To Delete His Tweet On Dance Plus?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently got into trouble after he praised Star Plus' dance reality show, Dance Plus. So ... What went wrong?

As we all know that there are many dance reality shows on television. And, these days the Bollywood actors visit the sets to promote their shows on the reality show. Shahrukh Khan visited Dance Plus sets and he praised the talent of the contestants.

Varun Dhawan, who watched the show, was also touched with the episode. He took to Twitter to Twitter to praise the show. He wrote, "Dance Plus definitely has the best live dance acts on TV. Superb."

It has to be recalled that Varun had worked with Remo in the movie, ABCD. A member of Remo's production team was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "Varun is an ardent fan of the show. He tweeted in support of the show, out of his sheer love for Remo."

But, this tweet didn't go well with SAB TV as Varun Dhawan, who is the ambassador of the channel since last month. He was apparently asked to pull down the tweet by the publicity team of Sony SAB, as he cannot supporta show of a rival channel (Remo's show airs on Star Plus).

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It was a clear case of clash of interests. Varun did it with honest intentions, without thinking of consequences. But, it didn't go down well with Sony."