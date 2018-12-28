 »   »   »  SHOCKING! Acid Attack Was Planned On Danish Zehen? After His Funeral ‘Maulvis’ Said He Was Punished!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- J&K: One Terrorist Killed; Gunbattle Underway In Pulwama
-
- India Vs Australia 3rd Test — Live Updates From Day 3
- Apple To Begin Assembling Top-End Apple iPhones In India In 2019
- New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol Variant Launched In India At Rs 43.46 Lakh
- Stocks To Buy Ahead of General Elections 2019
- Deepika Was Engaged To Ranveer Four Years Ago!
- Ravana's Unfulfilled Wish
- Wilderness Of Rajaji National Park
Internet sensation Danish Zehen died in a tragic car accident on December 20. The 21-year-old Ace Of Space contestant was reportedly returning from a wedding when he lost control of his car and collided with a big rock by the road. Danish succumbed to his injuries. His death came across as a shock. Not just fans, even celebrities took to social media to express shock and grief! His funeral was attended by thousands of his followers.
Many things have been said after his death. A few of them even feel that it's a murder! A friend of Danish told Spotboye that he had heard something dangerous in Kurla Kabristan when they were burying the mortal remains of Danish.
Acid Attack Was Planned On Danish?
The friend was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Heard in the kabristan that some people were planning to hurt Danish with tezaab (acid) so that uska face kharab ho jaye. Kya pata kaun the woh log, it could be a case of marne ke baad koi kuch bhi bolta rehta hai."
Shilpa Shinde’s Shocking Claim!
It has to be recalled, days after Danish's death, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde had offered condolences to the late Ace Of Space contestant. But she had made a shocking claim by saying his death was ‘mysterious' and called his accident as ‘planned'. She had also asked the police to investigate the case. Well, after Danish's friend's revelation, we wonder whether Shilpa was right!
Shilpa Asks The Police To Investigate!
The actress wrote, "Yes .. No mainstream media is covering the news.. Different information flashing on private news floating on YouTube.. His Instagram account gets deleted immediately.. Lots of mystery behind this.. @MumbaiPolice."
Danish’s Mysterious Death
She further wrote, "Things are mysterious behind so called 'accidental' death of #DanishZehen and need to be investigated on immediate basis. Sincere request to @MumbaiPolice for carrying out thorough investigation of this case🙏 @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis." She even shared the snapshot of Mumbai Police's response.
Maulvis Say Danish Was On The Wrong Path & Was Punished!
On the other hand, clerics had allegedly told the YouTube star's grieving family to denounce him. According to TimesNow report, Danish's family members had said that after his funeral, ‘maulvis' had visited their residence. They told them to upload a message on his channel saying he chose the wrong path and was punished.
Most Read: Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana Evicted During Mid-week Elimination; Gautam Gulati, Priyank & Kamya Enter!