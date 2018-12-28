 »   »   »  SHOCKING! Acid Attack Was Planned On Danish Zehen? After His Funeral ‘Maulvis’ Said He Was Punished!

Acid Attack Was Planned On Danish?

The friend was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Heard in the kabristan that some people were planning to hurt Danish with tezaab (acid) so that uska face kharab ho jaye. Kya pata kaun the woh log, it could be a case of marne ke baad koi kuch bhi bolta rehta hai."

Shilpa Shinde’s Shocking Claim!

It has to be recalled, days after Danish's death, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde had offered condolences to the late Ace Of Space contestant. But she had made a shocking claim by saying his death was ‘mysterious' and called his accident as ‘planned'. She had also asked the police to investigate the case. Well, after Danish's friend's revelation, we wonder whether Shilpa was right!

Shilpa Asks The Police To Investigate!

The actress wrote, "Yes .. No mainstream media is covering the news.. Different information flashing on private news floating on YouTube.. His Instagram account gets deleted immediately.. Lots of mystery behind this.. @MumbaiPolice."

Danish’s Mysterious Death

She further wrote, "Things are mysterious behind so called 'accidental' death of #DanishZehen and need to be investigated on immediate basis. Sincere request to @MumbaiPolice for carrying out thorough investigation of this case🙏 @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis." She even shared the snapshot of Mumbai Police's response.

Maulvis Say Danish Was On The Wrong Path & Was Punished!

On the other hand, clerics had allegedly told the YouTube star's grieving family to denounce him. According to TimesNow report, Danish's family members had said that after his funeral, ‘maulvis' had visited their residence. They told them to upload a message on his channel saying he chose the wrong path and was punished.