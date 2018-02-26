 »   »   » Former CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani On Papon Controversy: Such Celebs Shouldn’t Be Invited!

Former CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani On Papon Controversy

Pahlaj Nihalani was quoted by ANI as saying, "Since the video is edited and we are not fully aware of what happened before or after the scene, I will refrain from making any unnecessary comments. However, I feel it is the organisers' responsibility to ensure their participants' safety in such cases."

'Such Celebs Shouldn’t Be Invited'

He feels that such celebrities, who make the contestants uncomfortable or anxious in any manner, should not be invited to such shows at all. He adds that the parent should be aware of what happened and the kid in question should also comment if the intentions were pure or not! He added that proper enquiry should be done and the incident has to be looked at in all perspectives.

Papon Controversy

Meanwhile, Papon, who had earlier issued an official statement saying, "It is in fact just a case of faulty camera angles and an accidental move and not a sexual assault as being reported," and added that he was victimised for no fault, has stepped down as judge from the show.

Minor Girl Clarifies About The Issue

Even the girl in question had clarified in a video that Papon's (sir) intentions were not wrong. In the video the contestants' parents were also seen. Sharing the girl's clarification video, Ishqbaaz actor, Nakuul Mehta had also condemned Papon's action.

Nakuul Mehta On Papon Controversy

Nakuul tweeted, "Instead of holding the perpetrator fully responsible we are teaching the victim to believe it's alright to be trespassed. NO, it's not. Shocking!"

Papon Quits VOI

Later, the singer wrote on Twitter, "Since I am in no mental state to fulfill most of my professional obligations, I have decided to step down as a judge on the show till the matter in which I have been falsely implicated is fully resolved and the investigations are over."

& TV Issues Statement

Even the channel &TV had issued a statement that the Papon incident is unfortunate and is unequivocally condemned. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court lawyer, Runa Bhuyan has refused to withdraw the case. Also, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) official has said that the necessary legal action will be taken.