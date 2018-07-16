 »   »   »  Sachin Shroff & Juhi Parmar Divorce: Sachin Has Given Double The Amount That Juhi Had Agreed On!

‘Nothing I Did Could Make Juhi Love Me’

The actor further added, "One-sided relationships are doomed from the beginning. It's said, ‘It's better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all'. But the fact is that it hurts to have been in a loveless marriage. Nothing I did could make Juhi love me."

Why The Actor Didn’t Talk About His Marriage Issues Earlier?

The actor says that he didn't talk about his marriage issues earlier, as he wanted to protect his daughter's interest. He says, "I didn't want to say anything that I might regret, or want my daughter not to read when she grows up. Also, since the case was in court, I never spoke about it."

Sachin Can Meet His Daughter Twice A Week

"Naturally, the child can only be with one parent, but I have ensured that I get proper visitation rights in the consent terms. I want my daughter to have two happy homes instead of a single, unhappy home."

‘It Is Heartbreaking To Not Live With Her’

"It is heartbreaking to not live with her, but I would rather have Samaira see us apart and happy. It's better than us living together for the sake of convention, buried in bitterness and fights."

Pooja Bedi Mediated Their Divorce

Their common friend Pooja Bedi mediated their divorce. The actor adds that he has given his daughter double the amount that Juhi had agreed on! He says, "Pooja worked out a financially secure future for our daughter, all the way to her graduation in a foreign university."

‘I Gave Samaira Double The Amount Juhi Had Agreed On’

"I gave Samaira double the amount Juhi had agreed on. I have given my daughter 50 per cent share of my two-bedroom apartment as well as a commercial property in Pune. In addition, the rent of the commercial premises will ensure that her other expenses are met.This is all part of the agreement, but I intend to do far more than that in my personal capacity. Everything I have will be for her. Fathers love their children just as much as mothers do."

How The Rough Phase Affected His Life?

Sachin says that the rough phase affected him professionally, mentally and physically, "I was diagnosed with sciatica and confined to the bed for three months. My mother's ailments added to the nightmare. Fortunately, I had some wonderful friends and family members, who stood by me, especially when I thought I would fall apart."

Sachin Still Has Faith In Love!

Regarding love and marriage, the actor says that he has become more realistic now. He has realised that love must be two-sided for a relationship to be successful. He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It's too early for me to think about another relationship or marriage. I am still healing emotionally, as I was deeply in love. Let God decide what he has in store for me. I look forward to the rest of my life with optimism and happiness."