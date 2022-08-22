Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sachin Shroff Reveals Why He Quit The Show; Says He Will Miss His Co-Stars

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the popular shows on television. The show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the television and is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. As viewers are aware, Sachin Shroff had entered the show in March. He was seen playing the role of Shivani's husband. The actor has apparently quit the show owing to creativity issues. Sachin has now opened up on why he quit the show.

Sachin said that his journey in the show was memorable. He added that although initially, his track was good, he felt his character didn't shape up the way they thought it would, so he quit the show. The actor added it was mutual decision and he is glad that the makers understood.

The actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "My journey with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was a memorable one. It was a good character and I enjoyed playing it while my track was on. It was a happy-go-lucky character. The makers gave it importance when I entered the show. My track was really good initially, but gradually it did not shape up the way we thought it would. So I felt it was best to move on."He said that daily soaps are long-running shows and there are characters that enter and exit, but the show must go on! He added that he will miss his co-stars.

Sachin said, "I will miss Tanvi, Ayesha, Neil, Aishwarya, Yogendra and everyone else from the show. The makers were kind to understand my concerns and they let me go. It was a mutual decision and I am glad they understood."

Pranali Rathod Says Her Favourite Co-Star Is Harshad Chopda; Reveals Who Is Most-Adored Person On YRKKH Sets

Latest TRP Ratings: Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Witnesses A Big Jump; Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Drops To 8th Spot

Currently, the actor is on a holiday and said that he hasn't planned anything concrete about work right now.