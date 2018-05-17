 »   »   » Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Launch Date Revealed; Race 3 Team To Promote Film On His Show!

Related Articles
- Yogita Bihani Says Working With Superstar Salman Khan Has Been The Best Experience Of Her Life
- Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Promo Girl Yogita Bags Kajol’s Role In K3G TV Remake; Read Other Details
- Dus Ka Dum Promo Out! Salman Khan Reveals How People Can Become Rich, Promises A Free Kiss!
- Dus Ka Dum 3: Salman Khan To Shoot For Music Video; Mika Singh To Croon The Title Track!
- Dus Ka Dum: What Took Them So Long To Be Back & Why The Makers Chose Salman Khan As The Host?
- Salman Khan Is Back & How? Sony TV Reveals The FIRST Promo Of Dus Ka Dum!
- PICS: Valentine’s Treat For Fans! Kapil Reveals The Title, While Salman Shoots For Dus Ka Dum Promo!
- After Bigg Boss, Salman Khan Is Back On Dus Ka Dum With NEW TWIST; Read DETAILS
- Not Salman Khan, But Akshay Kumar To Host Dus Ka Dum!
- What! Salman Khan To Host Kaun Banega Crorepati?
- After Drashti Dhami, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar; Salman Khan On Mission Sapne; Turns Barber! (Pics)
- Salman Khan To Host Entertaining TV Show On Social Causes!
Recently, the makers of the game show released a couple of promos, which has already impressed the viewers. The audiences are looking forward for the show, especially because of the host, Salman Khan.
According to the latest report, Salman Khan will begin shooting from today (May 17, 2018).
Salman To Begin Shoot Today
A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Salman will start shooting for the show today, but it being the first day of the shoot, only one episode will be canned as the team wants to ensure that everything is perfect. We have already done a mock shoot with him earlier and are ready to roll."
Dus Ka Dum Will Be Launched On June 4
According to IE report, "A grand set has been erected in Filmcity, Mumbai, where the show would be filmed. the show will start airing from June 4, 2018."
The Channel Is Excited About Dus Ka Dum’s Launch
A source was quoted by IE as saying, "The channel is really excited about this new launch. After a lull because of the Indian Premier League, every channel is working on getting its audience back and Sony TV definitely has the trump card in Salman Khan."
Show’s Format Retained
The source further added, "Though the format of the show has been retained, there would be some new elements to add more fun and excitement."
Salman’s Race 3 Team To Promote The Film On DKD
The source says, "With Race 3 being wrapped up, Salman will now focus on this show before his upcoming film Bharat goes on floor. Also, as Race 3 is set to release on June 15, the entire team of the film has already decided to be on his show as part of their promotion."
DKD Timings
The show might mostly get the 9 pm slot. The confirmed timings will be announced soon. As reported earlier, the audition process was held through Sony LIV app, where the interested people had to answer the question with a ‘yes' or ‘no'.
Format Of The Show
About the format of the show, Danish Khan (EVP and Business Head, Sony TV) had told IANS, "We believe Dus Ka Dum will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV show, plus second screen experience for consumers."
Big Synergy’s Dus Ka Dum
Dus Ka Dum is being made by the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big Synergy. In 2008, the first season of the show was premiered on Sony TV. It had a second season as well. The show was hosted by Salman Khan.
With Kapil Sharma's new game show going off air, we hope Salman's show brings Sony TV back to the top slot! What do you think? Hit the comment box to share your views.
Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava's Baby Announcement Post Is Too Cute To Ignore!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.