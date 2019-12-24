BB 13: Rashami Reveals Sidharth Was Thrown Out Of Dil Se Dil Tak; Recalls Last Phone Call With Him

Sidharth Was Thrown Out Of Dil Se Dil Tak Twice

In the latest episode, Rashami was seen telling Arhaan that they had nasty fights on the sets. The actress revealed that he had said the production house wanted one of them to leave the show as they were fed up of them. She also revealed that she hadn't done any such things to leave the show, but it was him who threw a lot of tantrums on the sets. She added that Sid was thrown out of the show twice. But the first time, he returned because of the channel, and the second time, he apologised and returned to the show. Rashami also added that his co-star also had issue with him because of which the channel had meetings.

Rashami Recalls Last Phone Call With Sid

Rashami went on to recall the last phone call Sid made to her. She added, "Itna ganda conversation tha, mein bata nahi sakti. I cut his call and blocked him. Uske baad woh mara ja raha tha. Usne Arti ko pataya, usne emotional fool banaya usko, aur tab mere se baat ki. Aarti fooled me and woh mujhse milne aya, maafi mangne ke liye." A teary-eyed Rashami told Arhaan that she never told Arti that Sid is a bad person. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress revealed that she is shocked as Arti didn't support her.

Rashami Calls Sid 'Nakarat Admi'

When Arhaan asked Rashami if Salman Khan sir has asked not to remove personal conversations here. To which, Rashami says that it's nowhere written in the contract. In fact, they get content with all this. She added, "I don't know what they want. Yeh log chahte hai ki yese nakarat admi ko hero banayenge." The actress further added that she will show Sidharth his real place.

The Actress Reveals...

The actress further told Vishal Aditya Singh that whenever she went out for lunch breaks during the shoot, Sidharth used to abuse her in front of those 80 people by asking her did she really go for lunch, this long, or for something else. When Vishal said that she should have done something then, Rashami said that she didn't do anything and took Sidharth's sh*t because she was in dire need of work as she had to pay off her loans and she was amidst her divorce sessions.

The Actress Confronts Arti

Later, Rashami confronted Arti to know as to why she didn't intervene in the fight and didn't support her.

Arti asked Rashami not to drag her in the fight. An angry Rashami was then seen walking off and saying Arti that she has lost a friend for a lifetime. She even called Arti cheap. It is then Arti went behind Rashami and revealed the reason why she was silent. Arti told Rashami that she didn't want to take sides as that would reveal Rashami's past. The actress also told Rashami that she knew many things about both of them and if she had intervened, she would have ended up revealing things about Rashami's past which she didn't want to.