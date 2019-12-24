Koena Mitra Calls Two Contestants Severely Ill Psychopaths; Says Bigg Boss 13 Is Rigged

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra surprised everyone by participating in Bigg Boss 13. The actress' honesty and straight-forward nature impressed viewers. But her journey was too short as she was evicted soon from the Bigg Boss house. The actress seems to be following the show, even after her exit, as she has been tweeting about the show and the contestants. Her recent tweet has grabbed many eyeballs. She called Bigg Boss 13 rigged and two contestants 'severely ill psychopaths'!

Koena even tweeted that she regretted being a part of the show. The actress tweeted, "You shouldn't have left the channel Mr. @rajcheerfull. I regret saying YES to #BigBoss13 , everyone knows why. #RiggedBb13 I feel horrible for every participant locked in that house with 2 severely ill psychopaths!!! #BB13 Karma awaits!!!!"

Many of them felt the actress is pointing out at Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla/Asim Riaz, as her tweet came after audience witnessed Rashami-Sid's nasty fight in the house. The actors were seen digging into the past. Take a look at a few comments!

Rajveer_104 ❤: We totally agree. Rashmi and assim both are pyschos. And we thank you for your support. The way they can harass someone, is next level. How humble u r!

Rosh P Flipper ❤: Yes ma'am #RashmiDesai and #AsimRiaz ko sahi pehchan liya aapne..psychopaths hai dono agree...

@PreetjotSingh1: Mam can any political connections work to get #SidharthShukla out of the #BiggBoss? @koenamitra. He is seriously a threat to everyone around him! Or anything can be done to #SackManishaSharma? #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #RashmiDesai #RashamiDesai #AsimRiaz @mnysha #SalmanKhan.

SidharthSidnaaz: Oh You must be Talking about Asim n Rashmi, Right Rashmi has been brought back, His BF Has been brought back, now her Best friends will be brought back! Asim Provoking Sid, Abuses Sana, Still no action. Oh My God! Such biased ness 😒 you are Right!

