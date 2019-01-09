TV Snippets: Salim Khan Reveals How Salman Passed Exams; Divyanka Wishes Mohsin’s Sister & More!

Salman Khan Passed Exams By Getting Papers Leaked!

Salim said, "Hamare ghar ek aadmi aata tha, Ganesh aaya...Ganesh aaya. Ganesh ko chai pilao. Ganesh ko stool dena baithne ke liye. Maine kaha kaun hai ye. Mere ghar mein mujhse zyada izzat milti hai ise. Maine kaha mujhe pata lagana chahiye kaun hai ye? Toh pata laga ki jab paper leak hota tha exam ka, vo unko laakar deta tha."

Will Sunil Grover Join Kapil In TKSS? Sidhu Answers…

Navjot Singh Sidhu of TKSS has hinted about Sunil Grover's return on the show. During an interview to Punjab Kesari, Sidhu said that he considers Kapil Sharma to be his son and can do anything for him. When asked about Sunil and Kapil's fight, he said that both Kapil and Sunil are very close to him and always keep trying to get them back together. He further said that Sunil will realise it on his own and when he does, he and Kapil would stand with open arms to welcome him.

Divyanka & Mohsin

Divyanka Tripathi, who had been to Mohsin Khan's sister Zeba's wedding, shared a few pictures. She also had the sweetest wish for Zeba and was all praises for Mohsin. Sharing this picture, Divyanka wrote, "With the bride's doting brother...and a wonderful host. #ZebaKiShaadi." - (sic)

Divyanka’s Special Wish For Mohsin’s Sister On Her Wedding

Sharing a picture with the bride and her two brothers, she wrote, "Every bride's wedding is her personal fairytale that she cherishes forever. For me, weddings are the best fest...as here I see a variety of emotions. Love, hope, new beginnings...#HappyNewBeginning to you Zeba. You were the prettiest bride I've seen. Lots of love, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya." - (sic)

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain To Come Up With A Spin-off!

There are reports that &TV's popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! that completed 1000 episodes recently, will be coming up with a spin-off show! The new series will reportedly only focus on the antics of corrupt cop Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) and his family. No other character from Bhabhiji will be part of the spin-off show's cast.

Karan Kundra’s Cutest Birthday Wish For GF Anusha Dandekar

VJ and Television actress Anusha Dandekar turns 37 today (January 9). Her boyfriend Karan Kundra wished her in a special way. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl inside and out! Not a day goes by without me discovering something new and wonderful about you❤️😘 cheers to another year of spreading happiness and positivity and may all your dreams come true my love🥂." - (sic)

Ssharad Malhotra’s Birthday Plan

Ssharad Malhotra, who is also celebrating his birthday today, revealed to Bollywoodlife that he doesn't intend to throw a birthday bash and would like to be all by himself or with his close friends or family. He is sure that his friends will surprise him on his birthday in the evening.

Bepannaah Actors Jennifer Winget & Sehban Azim’s Reunion

Jennifer Winget was enjoying her vacation with her family. After returning to Mumbai, the actress caught up with her Bepannaah teammates, which included her best friend Sehban Azim. Sharing a picture on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, "Reunited and feels so good!" - (sic)