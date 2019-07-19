English
    Sasural Simar Ka's Child Artist Shivlekh Singh Dies In A Road Accident; Parents Injured!

    Child artist Shivlekh Singh, who was seen on popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Sankatmochan Hanuman and Kesari Nandan, died in a road accident. According to PTI report, the accident took place at 3 pm at Dharsiwa area. It is being said that the accident happened when the 14-year-old actor was travelling with his parents to Raipur from Bilaspur. Their car hit the rear side of an ongoing truck on the outskirts of Raipur.

    Shivlekh died on spot, while his mother Lekhna and father Shivendra Singh and the other person who was travelling with them (Naveen Singh) were injured. It is being said that Lekhna's condition was critical.

    Sasural Simar Ka’s Child Artist Shivlekh Singh Dies In A Road Accident; Parents Injured!

    Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told PTI that the truck driver escaped from the spot leaving behind the vehicle. Efforts are being made to trace the truck driver.

    A family friend told that Shivlekh was on the way to Raipur for media interview.

    Shivlekh, whose native is Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, was living with his parents in Mumbai since last ten years. He has worked in several television shows and reality shows.

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 7:56 [IST]
