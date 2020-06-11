Aishwarya Sakhuja Shares Her Embarrassing Moment With Amitabh Bachchan On Kaun Banega Crorepati

Aishwarya Sakhuja recently took to her social media account to share a throwback moment she had with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actress posted pictures of her appearance on the popular game show with Big B and wrote, “When Mr @amitabhbachchan tells you to take a seat, YOU TAKE A SEAT. What an honour to have shared the screen with THE LEGEND. #throwback #kbc #AishwaryaSakhuja #actor #anchor #instafam” (sic).

And now, in a live chat with ETimes TV, Aishwarya relived her experience of being a part of the Diwali special episode of the 4th season of KBC in 2010.

She said, “I think that has to be the perfect example of mixed emotions. When I was told about Kaun Banega Crorepati, I was the biggest star in my head. I didn’t care two hoots. I was like ok I am going to meet Mr. Bachchan. He is a human being, I am a human being. But when that man came in front of me, I did not know what to do. I did not know where to look. He came and introduced himself – Hi, I am Amitabh Bachchan. WO kehte hai na hekri nikal jaati hai. That was my fizzle out moment. That man and his aura – we are nothing.”

The Saas Bina Sasural fame actress then went on to reveal her most embarrassing moment from the show by adding, “I was excited and sat on the hot seat and I got out in one question. It has to be my most embarrassing moment ever. I remember he kept asking me if I am sure about the answer. And I was like 'Ya, I know everything.’”

