Aishwarya Sakhuja Seeks Mumbai Police’s Help After A User Makes An Obscene Remark

Television actress Aishwarya Sakhuja was mighty upset with an internet user, who made an obscene remark on her body part. The angry actress shared the snapshot of the same on her Instagram and tagged Mumbai Police.

She wrote, "@mumbaipolice aise logon ka kya karein?" Aishwarya also shared the snapshot on Twitter and captioned it, "Why is this ok? Why should i take this lying down?why should i ignore? It may seem small to some but i refuse to take this nonsense."

The troller must have realised his mistake as he messaged her back and apologised to her. Aishwarya shared the snapshot and wrote, "Thank god some remorse seeped in. Thankyou all of you for reporting an act like this. I did what I did for a reason. It isn't the first time that a message like this has been sent to me."

Aishwarya also shared another note and asked people to use the power of social media and not to turn a blind eye to such accounts sending inappropriate messages. She wrote, "Use the power of social media people. It is not alright to turn a blind eye to any account sending you inappropriate messages. It may not seem like a big deal to you but it's important to discourage the perversion that has creeped into the society. And i dont speak only for women. It applies to all genders. Say no to nonsense #havehadenough."

Her husband Rohit Nag, shared the screenshot that the actress shared and wrote, "dont mess with her. ye ladki waat laga degi @ash4sak."

Not just Aishwarya, many actresses are trolled on social media. Recently, Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa was trolled for showing off her cleavage. Also, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Chahatt Khanna was trolled for being a single mother to her daughters. Both the actresses gave it back to the haters.

Well, it's very important to silence the trollers, as many a times, they cross limits, which might upset the actors, who are also human beings!

